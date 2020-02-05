AT&T becomes the first major US carrier to update the Galaxy Note 9 to Android 10
Curiously enough, Android 10 rolled out to the first US-specific GS9 variants shortly before a number of carriers were able to spread the love to the Note 9 stateside. What's even more unusual is that the US unlocked Galaxy Note 9, S9, and S9+ models have received the latest OS promotion ahead of Android 10 rollouts on major wireless service providers.
For what it's worth, AT&T seems to be joining the party relatively early too with an over-the-air update for the Galaxy Note 9 confirmed by a fairly large number of enthusiastic Redditors already. The carrier's support webpage still lists a November security patch as the most recent software revision, though, so at least for the time being, the Android 10 release might not be as widespread as many users would wish.
But we're pretty certain that's going to change in a matter of hours, and something tells us Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint will follow AT&T's suit very soon as well. After all, the nation's big four mobile network operators have done an unusually splendid job of updating the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 lineups nationwide in record time.
We don't see why those feats couldn't be repeated as far as the Galaxy Note 9, and yes, even the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are concerned, so stay tuned for more announcements of today's sort. If you own an AT&T-locked Note 9, don't forget to manually check for a goodie pack tipping the scales at a little over 2GB with all that neat One UI 2 stuff included.
