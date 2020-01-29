Samsung Android Software updates

The first Android 10 updates on US carriers are out for the Galaxy Note 9

by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 29, 2020, 2:10 AM
America's top wireless service providers did an unusually phenomenal job of taking Samsung's newest software update, optimizing it, and officially delivering it to their specific variants of the company's 2019 high-end devices in the last few weeks without much delay.

But for some reason, Android 10 development wasn't quite as blazing fast as far as the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is concerned. The stable update started rolling out in "international" markets for the S Pen-wielding 6.4-inch flagship right after the New Year, and several weeks later, the "big four" US carriers are still not ready to spread the love around.

They're most likely getting close, though, and in the meantime, a number of smaller mobile network operators are reportedly kicking things off stateside. According to SamMobile, the over-the-air Android 10 delivery is underway for Galaxy Note 9 models purchased from US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Comcast, while a couple of isolated reports on Reddit seem to suggest Sprint is on the verge of following suit with its own wide-scale rollout.

If recent history is any indication, it's probably safe to assume all Note 9 users coast to coast, unlocked phone owners included, will be able to run the newest OS version in no more than a couple of weeks. Android 10, remember, comes with a system-wide dark mode option, revised gestures for a more intuitive navigation, better control of user privacy, enhanced security, and a number of general performance improvements. 

Of course, Samsung's One UI experience differs in many ways from Google's stock Android vision, but overall, the second major release of the company's proprietary new user interface combines the best things about Android 10 with several subtle but important changes specific to Galaxy devices.

2 Comments

Vharll
Reply

2. Vharll

Posts: 1; Member since: Apr 12, 2019

It seems this article is aimed at ridiculing Samsung. I use Samsung galaxy note 9 and I've been on Android 10 since the first week of January and it should be properly specified as "Note 9 in the US"

posted on 1 hour ago

bucknassty
Reply

3. bucknassty

Posts: 1402; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

I don't know why they are so hung up on system wide dark mode... Do they not use themes? Note 9 is still a beast and with all the features it has over successors it should still be considered a buy, only thing missing is a ultra wide lens. Also it's still top notch on the selfie camera according to dxo

posted on 20 min ago

