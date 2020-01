The first Android 10 updates on US carriers are out for the Galaxy Note 9

But for some reason, Android 10 development wasn't quite as blazing fast as far as the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is concerned. The stable update started rolling out in "international" markets for the S Pen-wielding 6.4-inch flagship right after the New Year, and several weeks later, the "big four" US carriers are still not ready to spread the love around.









If recent history is any indication, it's probably safe to assume all Note 9 users coast to coast, unlocked phone owners included, will be able to run the newest OS version in no more than a couple of weeks. Android 10, remember, comes with a system-wide dark mode option, revised gestures for a more intuitive navigation, better control of user privacy, enhanced security, and a number of general performance improvements.





Of course, Samsung's One UI experience differs in many ways from Google's stock Android vision, but overall, the second major release of the company's proprietary new user interface combines the best things about Android 10 with several subtle but important changes specific to Galaxy devices.





America's top wireless service providers did an unusually phenomenal job of taking Samsung's newest software update , optimizing it, and officially delivering it to their specific variants of the company's 2019 high-end devices in the last few weeks without much delay.