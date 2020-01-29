The first Android 10 updates on US carriers are out for the Galaxy Note 9
But for some reason, Android 10 development wasn't quite as blazing fast as far as the 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is concerned. The stable update started rolling out in "international" markets for the S Pen-wielding 6.4-inch flagship right after the New Year, and several weeks later, the "big four" US carriers are still not ready to spread the love around.
They're most likely getting close, though, and in the meantime, a number of smaller mobile network operators are reportedly kicking things off stateside. According to SamMobile, the over-the-air Android 10 delivery is underway for Galaxy Note 9 models purchased from US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Comcast, while a couple of isolated reports on Reddit seem to suggest Sprint is on the verge of following suit with its own wide-scale rollout.
If recent history is any indication, it's probably safe to assume all Note 9 users coast to coast, unlocked phone owners included, will be able to run the newest OS version in no more than a couple of weeks. Android 10, remember, comes with a system-wide dark mode option, revised gestures for a more intuitive navigation, better control of user privacy, enhanced security, and a number of general performance improvements.
Of course, Samsung's One UI experience differs in many ways from Google's stock Android vision, but overall, the second major release of the company's proprietary new user interface combines the best things about Android 10 with several subtle but important changes specific to Galaxy devices.
