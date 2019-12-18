AT&T joins Verizon in Galaxy S10's Android 10 update club, Note 10 to follow soon









Granted, Galaxy S10 already got its Android 10 update with the new One UI 2.0 interface in Asia and Europe as early as November, and we reviewed the combo then. In previous years, however, US carrier version updates stretched well into February or sometimes even March.





That used to be especially true for the big boys Verizon and AT&T, whose Android 9 Pie updates arrived on the Galaxy S9 series at borderline spring time, due to the more extensive testing requirements.





Well, after T-Mobile, Sprint , and even Verizon , the Galaxy S10 series owners on AT&T are now reporting that they are also getting the Android 10 update as we speak. The update runs into the 2GB mark, so be patient, while AT&T advised that the Note 10 series is to follow very soon after.







