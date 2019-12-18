AT&T joins Verizon in Galaxy S10's Android 10 update club, Note 10 to follow soon
This year, Christmas comes early for owners of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 family of phones. Google's Project Treble is finally bearing fruit, as, for the first time since, well, the inception of the S line, it is getting the newest Android 10 version update before the holidays.
That used to be especially true for the big boys Verizon and AT&T, whose Android 9 Pie updates arrived on the Galaxy S9 series at borderline spring time, due to the more extensive testing requirements.
Well, after T-Mobile, Sprint, and even Verizon, the Galaxy S10 series owners on AT&T are now reporting that they are also getting the Android 10 update as we speak. The update runs into the 2GB mark, so be patient, while AT&T advised that the Note 10 series is to follow very soon after.
Galaxy S10 At&t android 10 update is here. If you've disabled or removed any Samsung apps via ADB make sure you reinstall them before updating because if you don't you just might be locked out of your phone and have to do a factory reset like I just did. from r/galaxys10
