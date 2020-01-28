T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

Android 10 starts making its way to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Europe and the US

Jan 28, 2020, 6:39 AM
So much for ever trusting Samsung's update release timetables again. It was only a few days ago that Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in Germany and other European markets seemed doomed to have to wait all the way until March for stable Android 10 goodies, and lo and behold, the over-the-air rollout is reportedly underway already.

This is not a case of different plans for different regions, mind you, as the official update is confirmed to be making its way to the GS9 duo in Germany of all places. Incredibly enough, the only other country where the rollout appears to have also started is the US, which almost never happens.

Naturally, we're not talking about the US unlocked variants of the early 2018-released Samsung flagships... or any of the four models specific to the nation's major wireless service providers. Instead, it's actually Xfinity Mobile, a small mobile virtual network operator using Verizon's airwaves to broadcast its wireless signal, that's been able to beat Big Red, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, as well as many other carriers across the world, to the stable Android 10 punch.

There's obviously a decent chance now the "big four" US mobile network operators will follow suit by the end of February, especially based on how fast they've been able to deliver their Android 10 promotions to Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices over the last month or so. At the same time, however, the Galaxy Note 9 began its international rollout several weeks ago without any official movement being reported in the meantime on the carrier-specific update front.

Overall, of course, Samsung has done a pretty bang-up job of spreading the Android 10 love across its high-end product portfolio so far, with mid-range devices like the popular Galaxy A50 now next in line for a major OS makeover that could go down as early as April or even March.

