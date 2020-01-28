Android 10 starts making its way to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Europe and the US
There's obviously a decent chance now the "big four" US mobile network operators will follow suit by the end of February, especially based on how fast they've been able to deliver their Android 10 promotions to Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series devices over the last month or so. At the same time, however, the Galaxy Note 9 began its international rollout several weeks ago without any official movement being reported in the meantime on the carrier-specific update front.
Overall, of course, Samsung has done a pretty bang-up job of spreading the Android 10 love across its high-end product portfolio so far, with mid-range devices like the popular Galaxy A50 now next in line for a major OS makeover that could go down as early as April or even March.
2 Comments
1. chicco
Posts: 5; Member since: Jun 19, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Kibzara
Posts: 126; Member since: Feb 24, 2016
posted on 23 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):