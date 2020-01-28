Android 10 starts making its way to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Europe and the US

Naturally, we're not talking about the US unlocked variants of the early 2018-released Samsung flagships... or any of the four models specific to the nation's major wireless service providers. Instead, it's actually Xfinity Mobile, a small mobile virtual network operator using Verizon's airwaves to broadcast its wireless signal, that's been able to beat Big Red, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, as well as many other carriers across the world, to the stable Android 10 punch.