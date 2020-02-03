Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 03, 2020, 5:56 AM
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Well, this is unusual. The official US unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly started receiving its stable Android 10 update a few weeks after the same rollout got underway in Europe

That's actually not the most surprising part of the story, although compared to some of Samsung's Android Pie deliveries last year, the turnaround is definitely pretty impressive. What never happens, however, and is in fact happening here is a major OS promotion making its way over-the-air to a US unlocked Galaxy flagship before carriers can take care of the same device.

Technically, the Galaxy Note 9 has scored Android 10 goodies with One UI 2.0 tweaks on top on a few US carriers already, but we're not talking about any of the nation's "big four" industry players. Instead, US Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, and Comcast apparently managed to beat Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile to the punch, and now the same can be said about unlocked models purchased directly from Samsung, as well as authorized retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video.

These are units carrying the SM-N960U label, mind you, and they're unsurprisingly receiving massive updates tipping the scales at close to 2GB, including all the standard (Samsung-modified) Android 10 good stuff, as well as January security patches. 


Let's just hope this change of pace for the Galaxy Note 9 doesn't mean mobile network operators have bumped into any serious glitches while "optimizing" their Android 10 updates. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are also yet to make the jump as far as both US unlocked and major carrier-locked models are concerned, but if everything goes according to Samsung's latest plans, all that should change very soon.
$633.33 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon
$449.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh(29h 3G talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon

Popular stories

T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless