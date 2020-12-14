New report details Samsung's big plans to replace the Galaxy Note 21
For the first time in a long time, it feels pretty much impossible to predict Samsung's high-end smartphone release schedule for next year with a solid degree of precision. That's because the company is widely expected to unveil a new trio of Galaxy S-series flagships significantly earlier than usual, including an S Pen-wielding member foreshadowing the death of the Note family.
Two Galaxy Z Fold 3 variants and two Galaxy Z Flip 2 models
Recent rumors about Samsung's foldable plans for next year have been a tad all over the place, intermittently calling for "affordable" Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Z Flip Lite versions to launch alongside the ultra-high-end Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2.
Interestingly, the latest ET News report doesn't mention the word "lite" once, despite forecasting an avalanche of 2021 foldable devices. Confusingly enough, two of these are "tentatively" named Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the other two labeled Galaxy Z Flip 2 on the inside, according to the publication's generally trustworthy sources.
Perhaps even more confusingly, the report doesn't mention any prospective differences between the two Z Fold 3 models either, so we can't really be certain just yet that one of them will end up priced considerably lower than the other with Lite specifications in tow.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 is tipped to come in "high-end and general models", the latter of which could well go official under the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip Lite (or Z Flip 2 Lite) moniker. Unsurprisingly, all four devices are expected to support 5G speeds as standard, so if Samsung plans to keep the prices of one or two of these phones in check, it will have to make other compromises and downgrades.
No movement on the foldable front until H2 2021
The main reason why many people think the Galaxy Note 21 is not happening has nothing to do with the S21 Ultra and its pretty much guaranteed native S Pen integration. Instead, Samsung might be eyeing second half releases for all four of these newly rumored foldable devices, in which case the Note 21 could simply be deemed not important enough for the company to waste time and resources on it.
Foldable designs remain a significantly more challenging and delicate task than conventional slabs of silicon, and believe it or not, Samsung could take on the daunting mission of manufacturing four of these tricky products at once starting in August 2021.
That means an official launch is then likely to take place in September, which just so happens to circle the traditional timeline of the Galaxy Note family. We can probably all agree five or six high-end phones announced simultaneously would be a bit much, but then again, stylus enthusiasts unable to afford the S21 Ultra or Z Fold 3 might appreciate the chance to buy a Note 21 this time next year.
One device that's almost definitely not coming in 2021 is Samsung's rookie "rollable" effort, which could feature a screen capable of "stretching upwards" and see daylight at some point in 2022.
