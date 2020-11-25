iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Note series will be axed eventually, but probably not next year

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 25, 2020, 2:48 PM
Samsung Galaxy Note series will be axed eventually, but probably not next year
Next year's Samsung Galaxy Note 21 could be the last phone in the series, says a leaker.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time that Samsung will eventually merge the Galaxy Note and S lines. The biggest differentiator between the two is the S Pen, and when reports claiming Galaxy S21 will gain stylus integration emerged, those rumors resurfaced.

Samsung typically launches the S series smartphones in the first half of the year and the Note phones in the latter half. The company apparently wants to de-emphasize these flagships to sell more of its foldable Galaxy Z series phones.

Foldable phones are yet to take off, and thus it doesn't seem like a good idea to ax the Note series in 2021. 

Thus, it's likely that the Galaxy Note series will live another year, and this has also been backed up by display industry insider Ross Young.



The Galaxy Note 21 will apparently arrive in September 2021 and it will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 during an event that may take place in June.

The tipster goes on to say that the Z Fold 3 will be the star of the show, and if previous reports are to go by, the bendable phone will also offer S Pen compatibly.

We may also see Samsung release a relatively affordable foldable phone in 2021 to attract more consumers.

In a nutshell, 2021 could be the year when Samsung starts to lay the groundwork for replacing the Note series with the Z lineup.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

