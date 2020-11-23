Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G can be yours at $500 off (no trade-in needed)
Don't get us wrong, you will need to meet a few essential requirements, but if you don't have anything to trade in, that's perfectly fine. Big G will still let you save the full $500... as long as you're a new Fi customer willing to port in your existing number from a different carrier. New members of existing Google Fi group plans are also eligible for the same monumental discount, as are existing customers looking to activate the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on a "full service" plan within 30 days of receiving their shipment confirmation email.
The $500 will be automatically taken off the two phones' regular prices during the checkout process, mind you, so instead of $999.99 and $1,299.99, you'll be spending just $499.99 or $799.99 for the 5G-capable Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra respectively. Obviously, you can split that into 24 monthly payments if you so choose, and even better, you're free to combine the massive $500 discount with an additional trade-in deal to maximize your savings.
We're talking up to an extra $450 for a mint-condition Galaxy Note 9 or a maximum $400 trade-in discount as far as Apple's iPhone 8 Plus is concerned. Of course, that's merely to give you a taste of how great the Google Fi trade-in program is right now, as you can naturally ditch many other pre-owned devices in exchange for hefty savings.
Needless to say a $499.99 Galaxy Note 20 5G is basically the textbook definition of a bang for buck champion, but if you prefer a member of the slightly older Galaxy S20 5G family, all three of those are also on sale at the time of this writing for $400 less than usual with qualified Google Fi activation. Last but not necessarily least, the already inexpensive Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is marked down from $599.99 to an absolutely irresistible $249.99 under the same conditions detailed above.