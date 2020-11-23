The unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G is now on sale with no strings attached
Made almost entirely from aluminum, the low, mid, and high-band 5G-supporting Google Pixel 5 also comes with wireless charging capabilities, a water-resistant design, a reasonably generous 8 gigs of memory paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a hefty 4,080mAh battery. The OLED display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology while accommodating a single 8MP selfie shooter in a tiny hole punch drilled into its top left corner.
Overall, you get plenty of bang for your buck ahead of the holidays, although if you want to save a great deal more than $50, you should naturally keep an eye on our Google Pixel Black Friday offers roundup for the highest discounts available at the nation's top wireless service providers. Or you could choose to activate the unlocked phone upfront on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint at Best Buy and save up to $200 in total.
If you need some neat official accessories to go with your swanky new Pixel 5 5G, Amazon sells the handset in Just Black and Sorta Sage hues alongside a trio of fabric cases at the same $50 discount, while Google has the solo Pixel Stand fast wireless charger on sale for $39.50 instead of its $79 list price through November 30.