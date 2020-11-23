Get NordVPN with 68% off +3 months for free!

Android Deals Google 5G

The unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G is now on sale with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 23, 2020, 4:46 AM
The unlocked Google Pixel 5 5G is now on sale with no strings attached
Exactly as promised a week ago, Google has just discounted the unlocked 5G-enabled Pixel 5. What we didn't know until today (but seemed fairly easy to guess) was that a number of major US retailers would look to match this decent Google Store Black Friday deal.

We're talking the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video, all of which are already selling the stock Android-running "flagship" at $50 less than usual with no strings attached whatsoever. That may not sound earth-shattering (because it's definitely not), but unlike its 4G LTE-only forerunners, the Pixel 5 5G was pretty competitively priced right off the bat, at $699.99.

Granted, this thing comes packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor rather than a state-of-the-art 865 or 865+ SoC, but its incredibly capable dual rear-facing camera system alone makes the 6-inch handset well worth the aforementioned seven Benjamins.

Made almost entirely from aluminum, the low, mid, and high-band 5G-supporting Google Pixel 5 also comes with wireless charging capabilities, a water-resistant design, a reasonably generous 8 gigs of memory paired with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a hefty 4,080mAh battery. The OLED display sports a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology while accommodating a single 8MP selfie shooter in a tiny hole punch drilled into its top left corner.

Overall, you get plenty of bang for your buck ahead of the holidays, although if you want to save a great deal more than $50, you should naturally keep an eye on our Google Pixel Black Friday offers roundup for the highest discounts available at the nation's top wireless service providers. Or you could choose to activate the unlocked phone upfront on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint at Best Buy and save up to $200 in total.

If you need some neat official accessories to go with your swanky new Pixel 5 5G, Amazon sells the handset in Just Black and Sorta Sage hues alongside a trio of fabric cases at the same $50 discount, while Google has the solo Pixel Stand fast wireless charger on sale for $39.50 instead of its $79 list price through November 30.

Pixel 5

