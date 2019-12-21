T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 21, 2019, 9:54 AM
Yes, you can still order and get some of the year's very best Android smartphones by Christmas. And yes, you can once again score a substantial discount on Samsung's entire Galaxy S10 flagship family. This time around, we're talking actual money shaven off the list prices of the S10, S10+, and S10e in factory unlocked variants backed by a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty rather than an arguably impressive smartwatch bundled in at no extra charge.

The newest round of one-day-only Amazon deals is even better than what the e-commerce giant offered for 24 hours just a little while back. That's because the heavily marked-down Snapdragon 855 powerhouses are now sold alongside a $50 gift card you can use during a future shopping session on the same website.

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e is thus available for a cool 300 bucks less than usual in combination with said voucher in a single 256GB storage variant and your choice of black or blue paint jobs. Meanwhile, the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ can be purchased at an even heftier $350 discount when taking the value of the complimentary gift card into consideration.

Up for grabs with either 128 or 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, the "regular" S10 can be had in several different hues, ranging from black and blue to white and even the extremely eye-catching "Flamingo Pink." Finally, the S10 Plus is available in 128 and 512GB configurations, as well as a state-of-the-art 1TB version that upgrades the 8GB RAM count of the other two models to a whopping 12 gigs of the good stuff.

There are obviously a number of important things, standout features, and key differences to consider when trying to decide which of these three is right from you, including screen size, whether or not you want your AMOLED display to be curved, the type of fingerprint recognition you're most comfortable with, the number of rear and front-facing cameras, and perhaps most notably, battery capacity.

