Samsung's top-tier Galaxy Buds Pro (with full warranty) are crazy cheap for a limited time

Normally priced at $200, currently discounted by no more than 30 bucks at retailers like Amazon, and recently marked down to as little as $120 by Walmart, the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro could feasibly drop dangerously close to $100 during next week's extended Prime Day festivities.

But if you're expecting to see arguably the best Samsung Galaxy Buds edition out there listed well under one Benjamin (with or without a Prime membership) before the Buds Pro 2 (or Buds 2 Pro) are announced in a few weeks or so, you're probably in for an unpleasant surprise on July 12 and 13.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty
$125 off (63%)
$74 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Luckily (and incredibly enough), you can already get these bad boys for a measly $74.99, although you may have to decide relatively quickly if you're fine with opting for "grade A" refurbished units or you'd rather wait and see how low those brand-new prices will in fact go next Tuesday.

Technically set to run for no less than two more months at the time of this writing, Woot's latest refurb Buds Pro deal could well go away in a matter of days (if not hours) due to undoubtedly high demand.

While we're obviously taking a wild guess here, that's based on the fact that "phantom silver" and "phantom violet" flavors are already out of stock, leaving bargain hunters with a single (classy) option: Phantom Black.

In addition to offering "like-new" functionality and presenting only "minimal cosmetic damage" virtually unnoticeable when "held at arm's length", your ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds Pros will come with a 1-year eReplacements warranty at no extra charge, which should definitely help seal the deal for many of our readers out there interested in saving as much money as possible on some of the best wireless earbuds possible.

Whether you compare these puppies with Samsung's newer Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple's insanely popular AirPods Pro, you'll find the list of features simply irresistible (at this crazy low price), including everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation to top-notch IPX7 water resistance, stellar battery life, premium sound, and crystal clear calls.

