Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro are already solid products, but they’re still getting improved as Samsung continues to deliver timely updates that add new features. We’re one week into December and Samsung’s earbuds are getting a new update, but only in South Korea for now. SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the wear detection feature during voice calls. While your earphones are connected to a phone or tablet, either of these two devices can automatically detect the wearing status of the buds. Then, they can pause and resume audio playback or switch between audio modes for calls.In this case, your Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro can pause the playback media or change what speaker a voice call uses when you remove an earbud from your year. Many earphones support this feature, not just those made by Samsung.Although the update has been spotted just in South Korea for now, we can safely assume it will be rolled out globally in the coming days. It also worth noting that the changelog also mentions the update brings stability improvements.