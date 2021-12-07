Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls

Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls1
SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Pro are getting the wear detection feature during voice calls. While your earphones are connected to a phone or tablet, either of these two devices can automatically detect the wearing status of the buds. Then, they can pause and resume audio playback or switch between audio modes for calls.
Although the update has been spotted just in South Korea for now, we can safely assume it will be rolled out globally in the coming days. It also worth noting that the changelog also mentions the update brings stability improvements.