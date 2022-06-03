Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds Pro hit new all-time low price in three colors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, today may well feel like an unusually warm Black Friday, with the very best deals of the year available for a limited time on crazy popular products like Apple's fourth-generation iPad Air and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro.
Yes, the latter contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy is also included in the Amazon Prime-style Walmart+ Weekend celebration, scoring an unprecedented markdown of 80 bucks from a $199.99 list price in black, purple, and silver hues.
We're obviously talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here designed specifically for the US market, which sets this killer deal apart from a number of heftier discounts offered in the past by the likes of Amazon, Woot, and Best Buy on "international" and/or refurbished copies of the noise-cancelling Buds Pro.
In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, these bad boys have a solid battery life rating of five hours (and up) going for them, as well as premium sound powered by a 6.5mm tweeter and 11mm woofer built into each bud, flawless voice call quality, and IPX7 water resistance, the latter feature being basically the Galaxy Buds Pro's key advantage over the non-Pro Buds 2.
At $119.99, it's definitely hard to find a better overall alternative to Apple's costlier AirPods Pro, which might be why Samsung has started to narrow the gap to the industry's global leader in shipments.
Get a paid Walmart+ membership here
Before you rush to your local Walmart store to try to physically claim this bargain, you should note that you're looking at an online-only promotion available exclusively to Walmart+ members through Sunday, June 5... or while supplies last.
A free trial of that service will unfortunately not be enough to qualify for this deal (or the unprecedented iPad Air 4 offer we told you about earlier today), so you'll have to choose between a monthly and annual subscription at $12.95 or $98 respectively.
Things that are NOT allowed: