Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update brings battery-related improvements

Cosmin Vasile
If you’re in the market for a pair of earbuds, you can go wrong picking up Samsung’s accessories, regardless of the which ones you choose. The Galaxy Buds Pro are a bit of a step up from the regular models, but they’re well worth the money.

Not to mention that Samsung is pushing out software updates that further improve its earphones very often. If you’ve already went for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, then you’ll be happy to know that the new update is now making its way to you.

The folks at SamMobile report a small, yet important 2.2MB update is bringing some battery-related improvements to the Galaxy Buds Pro. According to the official changelog, the update should improve the battery charging algorithm and stability. Also, the update improves system stability and reliability.

In other news, the Galaxy Wearable app is being updated too. Although no major new features or improvements have been added, a new auto-update option is available for those who want to use it. To enable the new option, simply head to the app’s menu and you’ll find the new setting under “About Galaxy Wearable.”
