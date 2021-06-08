$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 08, 2021, 11:19 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price
Just in case the Galaxy Buds Pro didn't feel compelling enough right off the bat, replacing the somewhat awkward kidney bean-shaped Buds Live on our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy in 2021, a number of big recent discounts should have helped seal the deal by now.

If that hasn't happened yet, either because you still find Apple's AirPods Pro more enticing or because you're intent on waiting for Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds, Woot is today taking things to the next level by shaving an unprecedented 60 bucks off the $199.99 list price of these early 2021-released bad boys.

Technically, the Galaxy Buds Pro have been available at even lower prices than $139.99 a couple of times before, but this killer new deal comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions while also not requiring you settle for refurbished or pre-owned units of any sort.

Up for grabs in a single Phantom Black hue for 24 hours only, the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged noise-cancelling earbuds fetching 140 bucks a pair are backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, which is their main disadvantage compared to new units available directly from the e-tailer's parent company.

Then again, Amazon is currently charging $169.99 for all three color options (black, silver, and violet) after recently dropping two of those to $149.99, so it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of Woot's latest promotion. 

Unsurprisingly ranked among the very best true wireless earbuds available right now, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro proved almost shockingly popular during their first few months of global sales given the $200 MSRP. Keep in mind that the AirPods Pro, which are normally available for $250, have received numerous discounts of their own in recent months in both brand-new and refurbished condition, although the Galaxy Buds Pro are still cheaper... most of the time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Phantom Black

$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Jan 21, 2021, 6:27 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Samsung introduces new special edition Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung introduces new special edition Galaxy Buds Pro
May 03, 2021, 5:05 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro update adds nifty new feature
Apr 26, 2021, 8:24 AM, by Cosmin Vasile

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iOS 15: Apple introduces Live Text, which can locate text inside your photos
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iOS 15: Apple introduces Live Text, which can locate text inside your photos
Samsung's priciest Galaxy Watch 3 flavor is now cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's priciest Galaxy Watch 3 flavor is now cheaper than ever before
-$200
Check out Apple's official video recap of WWDC 2021 day one
by Alan Friedman,  0
Check out Apple's official video recap of WWDC 2021 day one
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price
-$60
Nokia C01 Plus announced with very low price, Android 11 Go Edition
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Nokia C01 Plus announced with very low price, Android 11 Go Edition
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are official, Sony's most advanced ever
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are official, Sony's most advanced ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless