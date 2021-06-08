Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price
Technically, the Galaxy Buds Pro have been available at even lower prices than $139.99 a couple of times before, but this killer new deal comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions while also not requiring you settle for refurbished or pre-owned units of any sort.
Then again, Amazon is currently charging $169.99 for all three color options (black, silver, and violet) after recently dropping two of those to $149.99, so it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of Woot's latest promotion.
Unsurprisingly ranked among the very best true wireless earbuds available right now, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro proved almost shockingly popular during their first few months of global sales given the $200 MSRP. Keep in mind that the AirPods Pro, which are normally available for $250, have received numerous discounts of their own in recent months in both brand-new and refurbished condition, although the Galaxy Buds Pro are still cheaper... most of the time.