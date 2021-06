Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Pro drop to yet another new all-time low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If that hasn't happened yet, either because you still find Apple's AirPods Pro more enticing or because you're intent on waiting for Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Buds , Woot is today taking things to the next level by shaving an unprecedented 60 bucks off the $199.99 list price of these early 2021-released bad boys.





Technically, the Galaxy Buds Pro have been available at even lower prices than $139.99 a couple of times before , but this killer new deal comes with absolutely no strings attached and no special conditions while also not requiring you settle for refurbished or pre-owned units of any sort.





Up for grabs in a single Phantom Black hue for 24 hours only, the brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged noise-cancelling earbuds fetching 140 bucks a pair are backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty, which is their main disadvantage compared to new units available directly from the e-tailer's parent company.





Then again, Amazon is currently charging $169.99 for all three color options (black, silver, and violet) after recently dropping two of those to $149.99 , so it's definitely hard to argue with the appeal of Woot's latest promotion.













SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Just in case the Galaxy Buds Pro didn't feel compelling enough right off the bat, replacing the somewhat awkward kidney bean-shaped Buds Live on our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy in 2021, a number of big recent discounts should have helped seal the deal by now.