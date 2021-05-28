Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing







There is a proximity sensor on the inside of each bud, suggesting that some kind of a wear-detection system will be present. Active noise cancelation is another feature that the Galaxy Buds 2 will certainly have, judging from the dual-microphone setup on each bud.



If we look at the announcement cycle that Samsung uses for its wireless earphones, we can probably deduce that the official announcement will be happening sometime in August. FCC listings are the final clue that a certain device is approaching its official launch window, and this seems to be the case with the Galaxy Buds 2.



