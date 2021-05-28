$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories Samsung Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
May 28, 2021, 4:09 AM
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing
Rumors about the next-generation Samsung true wireless earphones - the Galaxy Buds 2 - started to appear back in March. Back then, SamMobile and Max Weinbach found out that Samsung has been working on an AirPods-undercutting pair of earbuds for quite some time but details were scarce.

Apart from the codename “berry” and the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple compatible devices, not much was known about these AirPods killers. Now we have more information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, thanks to an FCC listing, spotted by 91mobiles.

The FCC listing contains several images along with some specifications and the model number of the Galaxy Buds 2 (SM-R177). Looking at the images we can clearly see that the Galaxy Buds 2 design is very similar to the design of the first model.

This isn’t a surprise as the Galaxy Buds 2 are supposed to be a direct successor to the original Galaxy Buds and not another spin-off like the Buds Plus, Buds Live, or the Buds Pro. According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy Buds 2 will sport Bluetooth LE connectivity and there will be, of course, a charging case (model number EP-QR177).

There is a proximity sensor on the inside of each bud, suggesting that some kind of a wear-detection system will be present. Active noise cancelation is another feature that the Galaxy Buds 2 will certainly have, judging from the dual-microphone setup on each bud.

If we look at the announcement cycle that Samsung uses for its wireless earphones, we can probably deduce that the official announcement will be happening sometime in August. FCC listings are the final clue that a certain device is approaching its official launch window, and this seems to be the case with the Galaxy Buds 2.

  
The famous tipster Roland Quandt posted on Twitter that “Samsung has been ramping production of parts for the new SM-R177 next gen Galaxy Buds for the last few days. Yields are stabilizing but aren't 100% yet. Still, new Buds incoming sooner rather than later…”

