Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design and specs leak via FCC listing
Apart from the codename “berry” and the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple compatible devices, not much was known about these AirPods killers. Now we have more information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, thanks to an FCC listing, spotted by 91mobiles.
This isn’t a surprise as the Galaxy Buds 2 are supposed to be a direct successor to the original Galaxy Buds and not another spin-off like the Buds Plus, Buds Live, or the Buds Pro. According to the FCC listing, the Galaxy Buds 2 will sport Bluetooth LE connectivity and there will be, of course, a charging case (model number EP-QR177).
There is a proximity sensor on the inside of each bud, suggesting that some kind of a wear-detection system will be present. Active noise cancelation is another feature that the Galaxy Buds 2 will certainly have, judging from the dual-microphone setup on each bud.
Samsung has been ramping production of parts for the new SM-R177 next gen Galaxy Buds for the last few days. Yields are stabilizing but aren't 100% yet. Still, new Buds incoming sooner rather than later (TM).— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2021
The famous tipster Roland Quandt posted on Twitter that “Samsung has been ramping production of parts for the new SM-R177 next gen Galaxy Buds for the last few days. Yields are stabilizing but aren't 100% yet. Still, new Buds incoming sooner rather than later…”