Verizon offers a $75 discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, but there's a catch

If you want to buy a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
, you'll have to pay $200, a slightly higher price than most of Samsung's other earphones. On the bright side, the Galaxy Buds Pro feature intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, which will filter out ambient noise to allow you to enjoy your favorite tunes without interruption.
Also, the Galaxy Buds Pro promise to offer users a high-quality sound experience thanks to the 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter that are built into the earbuds
. However, the most important aspect that you're probably interested in before acquiring a pair of wireless buds, aside from price and sound quality, is battery life.Samsung
claims the Galaxy Buds Pro carry up to 5 hours of battery life per charge, but with the charging case included in the sales package, you'll get an additional 13 hours of battery life.Verizon
is now running a promotion on the Galaxy Buds Pro, but there's a catch: you have to buy two pairs. As the title says, you can now save $75 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Verizon when you add two pairs of earbuds in the cart.
If you have $325 just lying around, you can now buy two pairs of Galaxy Buds Pro and save $75 in the process
. You can even choose from three different colors: black, silver, and violet.
