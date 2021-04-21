Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

This is by far the best deal yet on Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Buds Pro

This is by far the best deal yet on Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Buds Pro

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 21, 2021, 9:25 AM
This is by far the best deal yet on Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Buds Pro
While it's obviously hard to say if the Galaxy Buds Pro are the world's best overall true wireless earbuds, the early 2021-released product certainly ticks plenty of the right boxes needed to provide stiff competition for Apple's older and incredibly popular AirPods Pro.

Those include state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, a much sleeker design than the kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, excellent sound quality, and solid battery life, but when it comes to affordable AirPods alternatives... let's just say you can do better.

Normally priced at a fairly extravagant $199.99, at least compared to the aforementioned Buds Live, as well as the Galaxy Buds+ battery endurance champions, Samsung's latest noise-cancelling troopers have unsurprisingly scored several discounts in the few months they've been available stateside.

None of these previous deals can however compete with a hot new Best Buy promotion set to expire at the end of the day. If you hurry, you're looking at shaving a whopping 90 bucks off the $199.99 list price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in a single Phantom Silver paint job, with Phantom Violet and Phantom Black flavors currently fetching a cool $60 and $70 less than usual respectively.

Of course, it's not entirely fair to consider the regular price of these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition when talking about certified refurbished units, but Best Buy's Geek Squad seal of excellence guarantees you'll be receiving fully functional audio accessories compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets.

While the cosmetic condition of the retailer's refurbs is not always flawless, the Buds Pro's very young age strongly suggests it will be pretty hard to tell these ultra-affordable puppies from their brand-new counterparts just by looking at them.

