This is by far the best deal yet on Samsung's 2021 Galaxy Buds Pro
Those include state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, a much sleeker design than the kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, excellent sound quality, and solid battery life, but when it comes to affordable AirPods alternatives... let's just say you can do better.
None of these previous deals can however compete with a hot new Best Buy promotion set to expire at the end of the day. If you hurry, you're looking at shaving a whopping 90 bucks off the $199.99 list price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in a single Phantom Silver paint job, with Phantom Violet and Phantom Black flavors currently fetching a cool $60 and $70 less than usual respectively.
While the cosmetic condition of the retailer's refurbs is not always flawless, the Buds Pro's very young age strongly suggests it will be pretty hard to tell these ultra-affordable puppies from their brand-new counterparts just by looking at them.