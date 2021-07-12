Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro score their biggest discount yet (brand-new)0
Of course, as excited as we all are about the purportedly affordable Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation, the very impressive-sounding quality-price ratio of these impending bad boys may have irreparably harmed the appeal of the company's considerably costlier Buds Pro.
Previously marked down from $199.99 to as little as $139.99 in brand-new condition and $99.99 refurbished, Samsung's top AirPods Pro alternatives right now are on sale at a measly $119.99 today only through Woot.
But because we're not talking about mobile phones equipped with region-dependent cellular connectivity here, it's unclear if you need to take any disadvantages compared to US-specific models into consideration before deciding to pull the trigger.
One obvious downside is the 90-day warranty provided by Woot in lieu of the 1-year coverage accompanying brand-new US units normally sold on Amazon for $199.99 a pair and currently reduced to $165 and up.
At $119.99, that compromise might be worth the payoff, though, given that we're looking at some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy in 2021, and we're fairly certain the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 will start at a slightly higher price than that sometime next month.
In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have pretty outstanding overall audio quality going for them, as well as an objectively appealing design (with none of that kidney bean-shaped nonsense), and perhaps most importantly, phenomenal battery life.