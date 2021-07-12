Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro score their biggest discount yet (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, as excited as we all are about the purportedly affordable Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation , the very impressive-sounding quality-price ratio of these impending bad boys may have irreparably harmed the appeal of the company's considerably costlier Buds Pro.





Unless you can get the early 2021-released high-end true wireless earbuds at a much lower price than usual, in which case the Galaxy Buds Pro's bang for buck is likely to feel more compelling than ever before.









While the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices at that very significant $80 discount, it's also worth pointing out that these are "international" units available in a single Phantom Black color.





But because we're not talking about mobile phones equipped with region-dependent cellular connectivity here, it's unclear if you need to take any disadvantages compared to US-specific models into consideration before deciding to pull the trigger.





One obvious downside is the 90-day warranty provided by Woot in lieu of the 1-year coverage accompanying brand-new US units normally sold on Amazon for $199.99 a pair and currently reduced to $165 and up.













