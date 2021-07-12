$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View
Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro score their biggest discount yet (brand-new)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro score their biggest discount yet (brand-new)
Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and S21 FE 5G, Samsung's next-gen AirPods rivals haven't exactly been the tech world's best-kept secret, leaking in full more than a month ahead of their expected official Unpacked announcement.

Of course, as excited as we all are about the purportedly affordable Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation, the very impressive-sounding quality-price ratio of these impending bad boys may have irreparably harmed the appeal of the company's considerably costlier Buds Pro.

Unless you can get the early 2021-released high-end true wireless earbuds at a much lower price than usual, in which case the Galaxy Buds Pro's bang for buck is likely to feel more compelling than ever before.

Previously marked down from $199.99 to as little as $139.99 in brand-new condition and $99.99 refurbished, Samsung's top AirPods Pro alternatives right now are on sale at a measly $119.99 today only through Woot.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, International, Phantom Black

$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

While the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices at that very significant $80 discount, it's also worth pointing out that these are "international" units available in a single Phantom Black color.

But because we're not talking about mobile phones equipped with region-dependent cellular connectivity here, it's unclear if you need to take any disadvantages compared to US-specific models into consideration before deciding to pull the trigger.

One obvious downside is the 90-day warranty provided by Woot in lieu of the 1-year coverage accompanying brand-new US units normally sold on Amazon for $199.99 a pair and currently reduced to $165 and up.

At $119.99, that compromise might be worth the payoff, though, given that we're looking at some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy in 2021, and we're fairly certain the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 2 will start at a slightly higher price than that sometime next month.

In addition to state-of-the-art ANC technology, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have pretty outstanding overall audio quality going for them, as well as an objectively appealing design (with none of that kidney bean-shaped nonsense), and perhaps most importantly, phenomenal battery life.

Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Galaxy Buds Pro vs AirPods Pro
Jan 20, 2021, 8:34 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Pro vs Buds Live
Jan 21, 2021, 6:27 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
Jun 03, 2021, 9:48 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak out in white color
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak out in white color
Jun 16, 2021, 8:59 AM, by Peter Kostadinov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Wild new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rumor calls for 200MP Olympus camera... again
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Wild new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G rumor calls for 200MP Olympus camera... again
Android 12 will get a new 'transformational feature', Google hints in keynote
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Android 12 will get a new 'transformational feature', Google hints in keynote
Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Target has some great deals on the Galaxy S21+, Galaxy Note20 and more; Check them out
This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
This is what Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitors might look like
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 possible prices and pre-order freebies revealed
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 possible prices and pre-order freebies revealed
Poll: What is the perfect phone size for you?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: What is the perfect phone size for you?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless