Accessories Samsung Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak out in white color

Peter Kostadinov
Jun 16, 2021, 8:59 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro to score a white color option
There is seemingly a pure white version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro coming very soon. Popular leakster Roland Quandt has shared seemingly official product images of the upcoming version of the earbuds on his Twitter account, revealing the ivory-styled accessories in their full glory. Currently, the Galaxy Buds Pro are available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet, matching the general colors of the Galaxy S21 family.

There's seemingly nothing else changed with the earbuds aside from the color of the exterior. As a reminder, the Earbuds Pro were released alongside the Galaxy S21-series in mid-January and will probably be succeeded by another pair of earbuds sometime in early August or even early in 2022 alongside the Galaxy S22 generation.


Samsung seems quite fancy about releasing versions of its latest Galaxy Buds Pro. Earlier in May, we got a violet version developed in concert with South Korean beauty brand LANEIGE, whereas a rather interesting Adidas version was released even earlier this year.

We don't know when these white Galaxy Buds Pro will become official, but we suppose they will be sold at the regular price of $199.99, which is usually slashed to $119.99 with an eligible trade-in.

