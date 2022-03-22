Amazon has the best Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Live deals available today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In addition to giving Apple hell in an increasingly competitive true wireless earbuds market , these three bad boys have one very important feature in common, directly rivaling the costly (and old) AirPods Pro with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation.



As the name suggests, the As the name suggests, the Galaxy Buds Pro is the most advanced member of the trio, which explains its somewhat extravagant $199.99 list price. Fortunately, this has been reduced many times over the last year or so, and if you hurry, you can slash a rare 70 bucks off it in white, black, and violet hues without having to make any compromise regarding warranty length or cosmetic condition.



You have (less than) 24 hours to score that massive 35 percent discount on these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged puppies with IPX7 water resistance, five hours of uninterrupted listening time (to start with), and super-premium overall audio performance... or you can take your time and save "just" 40 bucks on the You have (less than) 24 hours to score that massive 35 percent discount on these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged puppies with IPX7 water resistance, five hours of uninterrupted listening time (to start with), and super-premium overall audio performance... or you can take your time and save "just" 40 bucks on the Galaxy Buds 2 in your choice of four different colors.



Despite their non-Pro moniker, these noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds also come with outstanding sound quality and stellar battery life, only downgrading the water protection rating to a still-decent IPX2.



This particular deal is not scheduled to expire at the end of the day, mind you, and although it will probably not last forever, history suggests it could return relatively soon if you happen to miss it.



The same goes for the latest The same goes for the latest Galaxy Buds Live markdowns going up to as much as $79, which the oddly shaped AirPods Pro rival definitely needs to stay in the spotlight more than a year and a half after its commercial debut.





Of course, an official retirement of this model could take place in the near future, and just like in the Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro's cases, the new deal is not completely unprecedented but it's a relatively rare occurrence, also beating everything other retailers are currently offering.



