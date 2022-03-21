 Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again
Samsung has been the world's number two tablet vendor for quite some time now, and with no true iPad Pro-rivaling flagship released in 2021, we can safely assume that steady global market position is largely owed to the company's mid-range devices.

We're talking upper mid-end models like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which typically undercuts Apple's powerful iPad Air at a retail price of $430 and up, as well as low to mid-end products like the Tab A7 and Tab A8, which are normally considerably cheaper than a "regular" iPad.

Released in late 2020, the Galaxy Tab A7 is on sale at a significantly lower than usual price right now, which arguably allows this clumsily named 10.4-inch oldie to steal the Tab A8's spotlight, at least for the time being.

With a slightly larger 10.5-inch display in tow and... few other notable improvements, the newer Galaxy Tab A8 is itself marked down at the time of this writing by $50. But the Tab A7 is discounted by a heftier 70 bucks from the exact same $229.99 list price in an entry-level configuration pairing 32 gigs of internal storage space with a 3GB RAM count.

Powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, this thing is hardly what we'd call a beast, but the same goes for the Tab A8, which packs a similarly middling Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 (2021) is probably the closest popular rival for the Galaxy Tab A7, and outside of (frequent) promotional periods, that 10.1-inch slate costs just $10 less than the best Samsung tablet on a budget right now with fairly similar specs.

One crucial advantage for this deeply discounted device is its full Google Play support, of course, and knowing Samsung, the software support in general will also be unrivaled. The built-in quad speaker system is impressive as well for the sub-$200 segment, and in tandem with a Full HD+ display sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, it should deliver a great portable entertainment experience.

While the Galaxy Tab A7 is obviously too affordable to come bundled with an S Pen or any other handy accessories, Amazon also sells the 10.4-inch Android 11 tablet alongside a protective book cover or a productivity-enhancing keyboard cover at a combined discount of $70 and $100 respectively. 

These are incredibly rare price cuts, mind you, that Samsung itself and the likes of Best Buy can't match despite the latter retailer running a "clearance" sale of its own... at a modest $34 discount.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs
$280 Special BestBuy $280 Special Samsung $230 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple loses $10 million in alleged fraud
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Apple loses $10 million in alleged fraud
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at its lowest price for a limited time
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at its lowest price for a limited time
$150 OFF
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
by Daniel Petrov,  18
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality
by Iskra Petrova,  1
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users report broken GPS functionality
OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
OnePlus 8 and 8T start receiving Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless