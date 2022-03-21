Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again

Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again0
We're talking upper mid-end models like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which typically undercuts Apple's powerful iPad Air at a retail price of $430 and up, as well as low to mid-end products like the Tab A7 and Tab A8, which are normally considerably cheaper than a "regular" iPad.
Released in late 2020, the Galaxy Tab A7 is on sale at a significantly lower than usual price right now, which arguably allows this clumsily named 10.4-inch oldie to steal the Tab A8's spotlight, at least for the time being.
With a slightly larger 10.5-inch display in tow and... few other notable improvements, the newer Galaxy Tab A8 is itself marked down at the time of this writing by $50. But the Tab A7 is discounted by a heftier 70 bucks from the exact same $229.99 list price in an entry-level configuration pairing 32 gigs of internal storage space with a 3GB RAM count.
Powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, this thing is hardly what we'd call a beast, but the same goes for the Tab A8, which packs a similarly middling Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset.
Amazon's Fire HD 10 (2021) is probably the closest popular rival for the Galaxy Tab A7, and outside of (frequent) promotional periods, that 10.1-inch slate costs just $10 less than the best Samsung tablet on a budget right now with fairly similar specs.
One crucial advantage for this deeply discounted device is its full Google Play support, of course, and knowing Samsung, the software support in general will also be unrivaled. The built-in quad speaker system is impressive as well for the sub-$200 segment, and in tandem with a Full HD+ display sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, it should deliver a great portable entertainment experience.
While the Galaxy Tab A7 is obviously too affordable to come bundled with an S Pen or any other handy accessories, Amazon also sells the 10.4-inch Android 11 tablet alongside a protective book cover or a productivity-enhancing keyboard cover at a combined discount of $70 and $100 respectively.
These are incredibly rare price cuts, mind you, that Samsung itself and the likes of Best Buy can't match despite the latter retailer running a "clearance" sale of its own... at a modest $34 discount.
