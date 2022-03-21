Hot new deal makes Samsung's old Galaxy Tab A7 mid-ranger compelling again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





We're talking upper mid-end models like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which typically undercuts Apple's powerful iPad Air at a retail price of $430 and up, as well as low to mid-end products like the Tab A7 and Tab A8, which are normally considerably cheaper than a "regular" iPad.



Released in late 2020, the Released in late 2020, the Galaxy Tab A7 is on sale at a significantly lower than usual price right now, which arguably allows this clumsily named 10.4-inch oldie to steal the Tab A8's spotlight, at least for the time being.



With a slightly larger 10.5-inch display in tow and... few other notable improvements, the newer With a slightly larger 10.5-inch display in tow and... few other notable improvements, the newer Galaxy Tab A8 is itself marked down at the time of this writing by $50. But the Tab A7 is discounted by a heftier 70 bucks from the exact same $229.99 list price in an entry-level configuration pairing 32 gigs of internal storage space with a 3GB RAM count.





Powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, this thing is hardly what we'd call a beast, but the same goes for the Tab A8, which packs a similarly middling Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset.





Amazon's Fire HD 10 (2021) is probably the closest popular rival for the Galaxy Tab A7, and outside of (frequent) promotional periods, that 10.1-inch slate costs just $10 less than the best Samsung tablet on a budget right now with fairly similar specs.





One crucial advantage for this deeply discounted device is its full Google Play support, of course, and knowing Samsung , the software support in general will also be unrivaled. The built-in quad speaker system is impressive as well for the sub-$200 segment, and in tandem with a Full HD+ display sporting a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, it should deliver a great portable entertainment experience.



While the Galaxy Tab A7 is obviously too affordable to come bundled with an S Pen or any other handy accessories, Amazon also sells the 10.4-inch Android 11 tablet alongside a protective book cover or a productivity-enhancing keyboard cover at a combined discount of $70 and $100 respectively.



These are incredibly rare price cuts, mind you, that Samsung itself and the likes of Best Buy can't match despite the latter retailer running a "clearance" sale of its own... at a modest $34 discount.

