Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more

The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are undoubtedly among the very best phones out there, but under certain circumstances, the same actually goes for a bunch of other Samsung devices as well.





Specifically, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, all of which just so happen to be on sale today only at hefty discounts in unlocked variants.



While the two Snapdragon 888-powered foldables would typically capture the spotlight in these types of situations, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is much more noteworthy right now, slashing an unprecedented 175 bucks off both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.



Released just a couple of months ago at an arguably excessive $699.99 starting price, the 6.4-incher is cheaper than ever in several different paint jobs, but if you're on a really tight budget, you might also want to consider a Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a $250 discount only offered by Amazon once before



Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor instead of an 888 and also made available at $699.99 and up back in 2020, this thing is still plenty fast, sharp, smooth, and long-lasting... by sub-$500 standards.



Of course, if you're into trendy foldables and can afford to spend north of $800 or even $1,300, today is a pretty good day to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3.



Although not completely unprecedented, the $150 and $400 (!!!) markdowns of the two aforementioned devices respectively are quite rare, making them even harder to rival in terms of flexibility and modernity.



The $150 price cut applies to the unlocked Z Flip 3 in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is on sale at a whopping 400 bucks less than usual with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room for (under) 24 hours only.