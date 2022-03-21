 Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more - PhoneArena

Deals

Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more
Despite all the recent controversies surrounding performance throttling and benchmark manipulation, as well as arguably smaller flaws concerning charging speeds and early software, it's still easy to understand why you'd want to get a Galaxy S22-series powerhouse as your next daily driver.

The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are undoubtedly among the very best phones out there, but under certain circumstances, the same actually goes for a bunch of other Samsung devices as well. 

Specifically, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, all of which just so happen to be on sale today only at hefty discounts in unlocked variants. 

While the two Snapdragon 888-powered foldables would typically capture the spotlight in these types of situations, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is much more noteworthy right now, slashing an unprecedented 175 bucks off both 128 and 256GB storage configurations.

Released just a couple of months ago at an arguably excessive $699.99 starting price, the 6.4-incher is cheaper than ever in several different paint jobs, but if you're on a really tight budget, you might also want to consider a Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a $250 discount only offered by Amazon once before.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor instead of an 888 and also made available at $699.99 and up back in 2020, this thing is still plenty fast, sharp, smooth, and long-lasting... by sub-$500 standards.

Of course, if you're into trendy foldables and can afford to spend north of $800 or even $1,300, today is a pretty good day to purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3.

Although not completely unprecedented, the $150 and $400 (!!!) markdowns of the two aforementioned devices respectively are quite rare, making them even harder to rival in terms of flexibility and modernity.

The $150 price cut applies to the unlocked Z Flip 3 in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is on sale at a whopping 400 bucks less than usual with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room for (under) 24 hours only.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Review
8.3
User reviews
8.5
$325 Special Samsung $19 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.4
$300 Special eBay $600 Special BestBuy $700 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.5
$1000 Special Target $600off $400 Special T-Mobile $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$900off $900 Special Samsung $75 Special BestBuy $1050off $750 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
