Accessories Samsung iOS Android Wearables

Samsung to hike the capacity of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds+ by 50%

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 21, 2019, 10:25 PM
Samsung to hike the capacity of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds+ by 50%
The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (SM-R175) are expected to be released early next year around the same time that the Galaxy S11 series is launched. This means that the accessory could see the light of day on February 18th when we expect Samsung to introduce its new flagship models and the Galaxy Fold 2. Just yesterday, we mentioned that the Galaxy Buds+ will most likely be positioned as competition for Apple's popular AirPods Pro. That means we can expect active noise cancellation and improved battery life for the premium version of the Galaxy Buds.

Today, we can tell you a little more about the batteries inside the Galaxy Buds+ thanks to documentation released by the FCC (via Droid-Life); the regulatory agency has approved the wireless Bluetooth earbuds. An image of the FCC label reveals that the battery on each earbud will weigh in at 150mAh while the case will sport a 600mAh battery. The original Galaxy Ear Buds (SM-R170) case has a 400mAh battery while the individual buds each were equipped with a 100mAh battery. So if the data from the FCC isn't changed, all of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds + will get a 50% capacity hike. The current Galaxy Buds provide up to 13 hours of battery life including seven hours from the carrying case. If you don't have the time to fully power up the buds, a 15-minute charge in the case will give you 1.7 hours of play time.


Earlier this month, we learned that the Galaxy Buds+ will probably be equipped with 8GB of storage and offered in white, silver, black and yellow. With the Buds+ branding it would appear that Samsung plans on continuing to offer the original Galaxy Buds alongside the more premium Galaxy Buds+.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Carlitos
Reply

1. Carlitos

Posts: 686; Member since: Oct 23, 2011

That would be amazing, after a couple software updates earlier in the year the galaxy buds have been literally amazing. Specially for such a low starting price Cant wait to see what these have to offer

posted on yesterday, 10:55 PM

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

motorola-razr-is-delayed
The Motorola razr is delayed, but not for the reason you think
is-video-game-addiction-real-why-are-mobile-games-addictive
Is video game addiction real, and are mobile games designed to be addictive?
samsung-android-10-updates-big-step-forward
Samsung's biggest step forward this year is almost going unnoticed
apple-iphone-12-sensor-shift-camera-tech
Apple's 2020 iPhones could introduce this big camera upgrade
Latest-OnePlus-8-Pro-leaks-specs-prices
Latest OnePlus 8 Pro leaks leave little to the imagination, reveal surprising specs
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
samsung-galaxy-s10-lite-specs-price-leak
Huge Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals price, detailed spec sheet

Popular stories

Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
snapdragon-865-might-be-made-by-tsmc-instead-of-samsung
Wild report says Qualcomm has made a last minute decision about the Snapdragon 865
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard
dish-chairman-trial-testimony-t-mobile-sprint-merger-close-completion
Dish Chairman brings T-Mobile/Sprint merger one step closer to the finish line

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless