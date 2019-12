Samsung to hike the capacity of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds+ by 50%

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (SM-R175) are expected to be released early next year around the same time that the Galaxy S11 series is launched. This means that the accessory could see the light of day on February 18th when we expect Samsung to introduce its new flagship models and the Galaxy Fold 2. Just yesterday, we mentioned that the Galaxy Buds+ will most likely be positioned as competition for Apple's popular AirPods Pro . That means we can expect active noise cancellation and improved battery life for the premium version of the Galaxy Buds.

Today, we can tell you a little more about the batteries inside the Galaxy Buds+ thanks to documentation released by the FCC (via Droid-Life ); the regulatory agency has approved the wireless Bluetooth earbuds . An image of the FCC label reveals that the battery on each earbud will weigh in at 150mAh while the case will sport a 600mAh battery. The original Galaxy Ear Buds (SM-R170) case has a 400mAh battery while the individual buds each were equipped with a 100mAh battery. So if the data from the FCC isn't changed, all of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds + will get a 50% capacity hike. The current Galaxy Buds provide up to 13 hours of battery life including seven hours from the carrying case. If you don't have the time to fully power up the buds, a 15-minute charge in the case will give you 1.7 hours of play time.