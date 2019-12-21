Samsung to hike the capacity of the batteries on the Galaxy Buds+ by 50%
The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (SM-R175) are expected to be released early next year around the same time that the Galaxy S11 series is launched. This means that the accessory could see the light of day on February 18th when we expect Samsung to introduce its new flagship models and the Galaxy Fold 2. Just yesterday, we mentioned that the Galaxy Buds+ will most likely be positioned as competition for Apple's popular AirPods Pro. That means we can expect active noise cancellation and improved battery life for the premium version of the Galaxy Buds.
Earlier this month, we learned that the Galaxy Buds+ will probably be equipped with 8GB of storage and offered in white, silver, black and yellow. With the Buds+ branding it would appear that Samsung plans on continuing to offer the original Galaxy Buds alongside the more premium Galaxy Buds+.
1 Comment
1. Carlitos
Posts: 686; Member since: Oct 23, 2011
posted on yesterday, 10:55 PM 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):