Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds at a huge 50 percent discount
Check out the deal here
We're talking a massive 50 percent discount here, although the promotion is a little more complicated than it sounds. You can't just spend 65 bucks instead of $130 on a pair of Galaxy Buds in silver with no strings attached. For the list price to go down by half, you first need to add a Galaxy Watch Active 2 to your cart. You can choose from several different models of Samsung's latest fitness-centric smartwatch, starting with a 40mm non-LTE variant in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold hues fetching $279.99.
Keep in mind that Samsung has both upgraded Galaxy Buds and a new smartwatch in the pipeline, but the latter is unlikely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S20 smartphone family on February 11. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 hasn't been heavily discounted many times in the last few months (at least by itself), so overall, you're looking at a pretty cool bundle deal here.
The Tizen-powered, Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch is arguably one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives available today, earning praise in our in-depth review for its respectable battery life, clean design, sleep tracking, and overall performance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds are... not perfect, but they look cool, sound good (enough), and they come with a very convenient wireless charging case, not to mention pretty great battery life to start with.
