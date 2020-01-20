Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Audio

Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds at a huge 50 percent discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 20, 2020, 2:30 AM
True wireless earbuds are all the rage nowadays, and even though Samsung probably doesn't stand a chance to challenge Apple's crushing dominance in this fast-growing market anytime soon, the Galaxy Buds have reportedly sold pretty well since their commercial debut nearly a year ago.

As such, it obviously shouldn't come as a surprise that a second edition of these sleek AirPods rivals is right around the corner, which also means this might be an ideal time to purchase the first generation. By far the greatest recent deals have been offered by Best Buy on certified refurbished units carrying the retailer's Geek Squad seal of quality, but you can now save the big bucks by snapping up brand-new devices from Samsung's own US e-store as well.


Check out the deal here



We're talking a massive 50 percent discount here, although the promotion is a little more complicated than it sounds. You can't just spend 65 bucks instead of $130 on a pair of Galaxy Buds in silver with no strings attached. For the list price to go down by half, you first need to add a Galaxy Watch Active 2 to your cart. You can choose from several different models of Samsung's latest fitness-centric smartwatch, starting with a 40mm non-LTE variant in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold hues fetching $279.99.

Keep in mind that Samsung has both upgraded Galaxy Buds and a new smartwatch in the pipeline, but the latter is unlikely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S20 smartphone family on February 11. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 hasn't been heavily discounted many times in the last few months (at least by itself), so overall, you're looking at a pretty cool bundle deal here.

The Tizen-powered, Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch is arguably one of the best Apple Watch Series 5 alternatives available today, earning praise in our in-depth review for its respectable battery life, clean design, sleep tracking, and overall performance. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds are... not perfect, but they look cool, sound good (enough), and they come with a very convenient wireless charging case, not to mention pretty great battery life to start with.

