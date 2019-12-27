Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at an unbeatable discount
Although you're not technically looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, the units currently on sale at Best Buy for the very reasonable aforementioned price should work without a hitch, carrying the retailer's Geek Squad certification after clearing a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure "the highest performance and quality standards."
Most likely backed by a 90-day warranty, these heavily discounted true wireless earbuds are supposed to look pretty much as good as new, having been thoroughly tested for flawless functionality, as well as restored to original factory settings, with all their parts professionally cleaned. Bottom line, these bad boys are the best kind of refurbished accessories on the market, and you can get them at an essentially unbeatable price... if you hurry.
Best Buy also has the silver flavor of Samsung's Galaxy Buds on sale in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition at a slightly higher price of $84.99, while brand-new units are available in exchange for $110.99 a pair in both hues.
Even though the world's second best-selling "hearables" didn't exactly blew us out of the water in our in-depth review, these price cuts and an overall respectable list of features make the Galaxy Buds a reasonably smart buy for someone who can't afford something like the Beats Powerbeats Pro or AirPods Pro.
