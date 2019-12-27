Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at an unbeatable discount





We're talking deals and discounts, which are likely to become increasingly common affairs in the next couple of months. The number one promotion available today shaves a whopping 60 bucks off the list price of the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds in black, leaving you on the hook for an expense of only $69.99.









Although you're not technically looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, the units currently on sale at Best Buy for the very reasonable aforementioned price should work without a hitch, carrying the retailer's Geek Squad certification after clearing a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure "the highest performance and quality standards."





Most likely backed by a 90-day warranty, these heavily discounted true wireless earbuds are supposed to look pretty much as good as new, having been thoroughly tested for flawless functionality, as well as restored to original factory settings, with all their parts professionally cleaned. Bottom line, these bad boys are the best kind of refurbished accessories on the market, and you can get them at an essentially unbeatable price... if you hurry.







