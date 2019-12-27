Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at an unbeatable discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 27, 2019, 2:31 AM
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at an unbeatable discount
It's certainly not surprising to hear Samsung has a new version of its (moderately) successful Galaxy Buds in the pipeline, most likely eyeing an official announcement alongside the Galaxy S11 (or S20) smartphone family sometime in February 2020, but perhaps the best thing about the company's plans to release upgraded wireless earbuds in the near future is what that means for the OG AirPods "killer."

We're talking deals and discounts, which are likely to become increasingly common affairs in the next couple of months. The number one promotion available today shaves a whopping 60 bucks off the list price of the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds in black, leaving you on the hook for an expense of only $69.99.

Check out the deal here


Although you're not technically looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, the units currently on sale at Best Buy for the very reasonable aforementioned price should work without a hitch, carrying the retailer's Geek Squad certification after clearing a "rigorous multipoint inspection" process designed to ensure "the highest performance and quality standards."

Most likely backed by a 90-day warranty, these heavily discounted true wireless earbuds are supposed to look pretty much as good as new, having been thoroughly tested for flawless functionality, as well as restored to original factory settings, with all their parts professionally cleaned. Bottom line, these bad boys are the best kind of refurbished accessories on the market, and you can get them at an essentially unbeatable price... if you hurry.

Best Buy also has the silver flavor of Samsung's Galaxy Buds on sale in Geek Squad certified refurbished condition at a slightly higher price of $84.99, while brand-new units are available in exchange for $110.99 a pair in both hues. 

Even though the world's second best-selling "hearables" didn't exactly blew us out of the water in our in-depth review, these price cuts and an overall respectable list of features make the Galaxy Buds a reasonably smart buy for someone who can't afford something like the Beats Powerbeats Pro or AirPods Pro.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$60
samsung-galaxy-buds-best-buy-deal-certified-refurbished-condition
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale at an unbeatable discount
-60%
fossil-sport-on-sale-for-the-lowest-price-ever
Coupon code takes the Fossil Sport smartwatch down to an unbelievable price
-$370
httpswww.phonearena.comreviewsSamsung-Galaxy-S9-Plus-Review-id4494
Grab a new, unlocked Galaxy S9+ for almost 50% off
-$600
save-big-on-galaxy-s10-galaxy-s-10-plus
Check out these deals on the unlocked U.S. 512GB Galaxy S10 and 1TB Galaxy S10+
-$115
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-2-deal-price-discount
Deal: Discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch and Watch Active 2 come with a free portable battery
-$200
samsung-galaxy-note-10-note-10-plus-amazon-deals-big-discounts
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are on sale at big discounts on Amazon again

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless