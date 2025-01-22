Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a never-before-seen price (for a US version)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite
I have no idea what's currently happening at Amazon and why, but for some reason, the e-commerce giant is selling both the Galaxy Watch FE (with 4G LTE) and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (in an official US version) at lower-than-ever prices mere hours ahead of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S25 family launch event.

Despite what the timing of these hot new deals might suggest to an untrained eye, no one really expects any upgraded smartwatches or earbuds to be "unpacked" later today, so there's no reason to wait before making your buying decision in either of the two product categories.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$130 off (57%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

What you do have to consider is whether a pair of Buds 2 Pro at a whopping 130 bucks under a $229.99 list price is a smarter purchase right now than the new and improved Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or not. Naturally, Samsung's latest super-premium AirPods Pro 2 alternative is significantly costlier, even after a (modest) discount of its own of $40 from a regular price of $249.99.

Make no mistake, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still among the best wireless earbuds you can use alongside an Android handset or iPhone of your choice, especially from a bang for your buck perspective. The overall audio quality remains one of the greatest in the entire industry, the active noise cancellation is also pretty much as strong today as when we originally reviewed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and the battery life... doesn't completely disappoint either, at up to five hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled) and 18 hours of total endurance with the bundled charging case factored in.

Marked down to similar prices as right now a number of times before in an "international" version with sketchy warranty conditions, the ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on offer at Amazon today come with full 1-year manufacturer coverage for the US market, which is a detail that's likely to seal the deal for many prospective buyers and professional bargain hunters who may have not seriously considered this product before.

Keep in mind that the aforementioned $229.99 list price is technically only reduced by $60 at a glance, with an additional $80 discount available at checkout. If you can't see that... I'm sorry, you probably missed your unprecedented opportunity to maximize your savings.
