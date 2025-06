Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a tempting discount at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

In case you missed it, Amazon will be holding its longest-ever Prime Day event in just two weeks' time. But if you don't want to wait for Prime Day deals on headphones to start popping up, now's your chance to grab the incredibleat 24% off their original price.That's right! Amazon is giving you a hefty $60 discount on these premium wireless earbuds. While that price cut may seem rather modest to some shoppers, it's actually one of the best deals we've encountered so far this year. So, grab your pair and enjoy your favorite tunes with these high-class buds without coughing up the full ~$250 price.Samsung's latest earbuds were met with varying opinions due to the massively reworked design. Love them or hate them, one thing is clear: they sound great.As we pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review , the earbuds sound a bit bass-heavy out of the box, but they handle highs and mid-frequencies exceptionally. You can expect a wide soundstage with sparkly vocals. And if you're not a huge fan of the amplified low-end, you can easily tweak the buds to your taste with an equalizer.What about noise cancellation? Well, they handle that front reasonably well, but certainly not exceptionally. Some sounds easily permeate, though playing music at any volume quickly drowns them. So, if you're after cutting-edge ANC performance, these might not be the right fit.In addition, the Samsung earbuds offer a decent battery life of up to six hours with ANC or up to 26 hours with the charging case. That makes them a solid choice for commuting, casual use, and more.So, what do you think? If thesound good enough to you at $60 off their original price, you might want to grab a pair straight away. After all, Amazon might not give you a better deal on Prime Day.