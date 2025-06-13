The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are insanely affordable in this incredible sale
This might just be the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal you've been waiting for!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may have been received with mixed reactions, with some praising the new design, while others... not so much, but these are undeniably some of the best wireless earbuds in 2025. What makes them even better is Woot's latest limited-time deal that knocks an insane 52% off their original $249.99 price.
Yep, this means you can buy Samsung's new ANC earbuds for only $119.99 and see for yourself whether the new look and fit work for you without spending a fortune. There are just a couple of things you'd have to keep in mind here. First, the Amazon-owned retailer sells an international version of the Buds 3 Pro. Second—they ship with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.
These capable AirPods Pro 2 rivals pack a punch for their ultra-affordable Woot price, mind you. You've got some excellent features, including real-time translations with Galaxy AI, above-average ANC, spot-on Transparency mode, decent battery life, and more.
As far as audio quality goes, these buddies are amazing. Out of the box, you get slightly bass-heavy audio and crystal-clear highs, enough to satisfy most listeners. For those who aren't into thumping low-end, the EQ provides multiple customizations to tone it down a bit.
In addition, the buds offer up to six hours of music per charge with ANC and a total of 26 hours with the charging case. As you can see, they're a solid choice for Android fanatics, especially Galaxy fans. And now that you can save 52% on the Buds 3 Pro, they become absolutely irresistible. Don't waste your time and grab a pair before Woot runs out of stock.
Is that a dealbreaker for you? Well, to each their own. You can alternatively buy the US version of these buddies with a two-year Samsung warranty at Amazon. Over there, the earbuds are down by 24%, which saves you $60.
In our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, we've paid special attention to their connectivity features. These fellas let you quickly switch between devices, which naturally works best if you also have a Samsung phone, tablet, and laptop.
