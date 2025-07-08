Samsung's first-class Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a new record low price with 2-year warranty





Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $75 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon









That takes a new record high 30 percent off a regular price of $249.99, and if you hurry, you can choose between silver and white colorways at the exact same towering discount with no special requirements... apart from an obligatory Prime membership.

from last year, you're looking at an outstanding overall audio performer here with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and a hugely improved design over the already pretty great As evidenced in our in-depth Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from last year, you're looking at an outstanding overall audio performer here with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and a hugely improved design over the already pretty great Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from 2022. These key selling points wouldn't have been impacted much even if a sequel was planned for an Unpacked announcement this week, which is almost certainly not the case.





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still not as affordable as the "regular" At an unprecedented $75 under their $249.99 list price, theare still not as affordable as the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 or Apple's AirPods 4 , and at the time of this writing, they're also costlier than the AirPods Pro 2. But for their strong points, these bad boys are definitely not overly expensive today, especially with an Amazon-exclusive two-year warranty included.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer