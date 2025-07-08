Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Samsung's first-class Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at a new record low price with 2-year warranty

Samsung's best wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever before for Amazon Prime members only with an Amazon-exclusive two-year warranty included.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
There are a couple of different reasons why you should buy the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Amazon rather than Samsung's official US e-store right now, starting with a two-year warranty that's exclusive to the e-commerce giant.

The other big reason is pretty easy to guess if you've been keeping an eye on our website today and noticing some unusual activity on the Samsung product deal front. Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, S25 Ultra, S25 Plus, and Galaxy Watch 7, the company's best wireless earbuds are massively discounted for a limited time for Amazon Prime members.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$75 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Two Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

This particular Prime Day 2025 offer seems especially compelling, as we don't expect the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro to come out anytime soon. That means the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are likely to remain Samsung's top AirPods Pro 2 alternative (and maybe even the brand's greatest AirPods Pro 3 rival) for a while longer, which makes Amazon's latest $75 discount pretty much impossible to resist.

That takes a new record high 30 percent off a regular price of $249.99, and if you hurry, you can choose between silver and white colorways at the exact same towering discount with no special requirements... apart from an obligatory Prime membership.

As evidenced in our in-depth Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review from last year, you're looking at an outstanding overall audio performer here with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and a hugely improved design over the already pretty great Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from 2022. These key selling points wouldn't have been impacted much even if a sequel was planned for an Unpacked announcement this week, which is almost certainly not the case.

At an unprecedented $75 under their $249.99 list price, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still not as affordable as the "regular" Galaxy Buds 3 or Apple's AirPods 4, and at the time of this writing, they're also costlier than the AirPods Pro 2. But for their strong points, these bad boys are definitely not overly expensive today, especially with an Amazon-exclusive two-year warranty included. 

