Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever

You probably didn't expect to see many January 2025 deals improve on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 offers of the biggest US retailers out there, and getting a Samsung device at an unprecedented discount mere hours before the company is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 family may have seemed highly unlikely prior to today as well.
But here you are right now, looking at the Galaxy Watch FE with standalone cellular connectivity at a cool $60 under its $249.99 list price and wondering if there's any real reason why a bargain hunter should snub this killer new Amazon promotion or delay a purchase.
Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch was released just last summer, mind you, which means the odds of seeing a sequel "Unpacked" later today are about as slim as the Galaxy S25 Ultra adopting a tri-fold design. The 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE variant currently sold at its highest ever discount is actually even younger than that, which explains why Amazon didn't run a better promotion than this during the recently concluded holiday season.
Still, it remains a little surprising (not to mention unusual) to be able to maximize your savings after Christmas on what was already one of the best budget smartwatches out there. Clearly inspired by the ancient Galaxy Watch 4, this Fan Edition timepiece promises long-term software support starting... now while rocking a beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen that doesn't show its advanced age in any obvious way.
Granted, the battery life is not great and the overall system performance probably could be better, but at its newly reduced price, the Galaxy Watch FE also offers a positively mind-blowing set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. Yes, you get everything from a super-reliable heart rate monitor to a revolutionary bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor here, not to mention Advanced Sleep Coaching technology, and yes, even a potentially life-saving ECG feature. What more could you possibly expect at under two Benjamins?
