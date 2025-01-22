Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in Pink Gold
You probably didn't expect to see many January 2025 deals improve on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 offers of the biggest US retailers out there, and getting a Samsung device at an unprecedented discount mere hours before the company is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 family may have seemed highly unlikely prior to today as well.

But here you are right now, looking at the Galaxy Watch FE with standalone cellular connectivity at a cool $60 under its $249.99 list price and wondering if there's any real reason why a bargain hunter should snub this killer new Amazon promotion or delay a purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$60 off (24%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch was released just last summer, mind you, which means the odds of seeing a sequel "Unpacked" later today are about as slim as the Galaxy S25 Ultra adopting a tri-fold design. The 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE variant currently sold at its highest ever discount is actually even younger than that, which explains why Amazon didn't run a better promotion than this during the recently concluded holiday season.

Still, it remains a little surprising (not to mention unusual) to be able to maximize your savings after Christmas on what was already one of the best budget smartwatches out there. Clearly inspired by the ancient Galaxy Watch 4, this Fan Edition timepiece promises long-term software support starting... now while rocking a beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen that doesn't show its advanced age in any obvious way.

Granted, the battery life is not great and the overall system performance probably could be better, but at its newly reduced price, the Galaxy Watch FE also offers a positively mind-blowing set of health monitoring and fitness tracking tools. Yes, you get everything from a super-reliable heart rate monitor to a revolutionary bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor here, not to mention Advanced Sleep Coaching technology, and yes, even a potentially life-saving ECG feature. What more could you possibly expect at under two Benjamins?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
82 stories
22 Jan, 2025
Amazon surprisingly makes the 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch FE cheaper than ever
02 Jan, 2025
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
03 Dec, 2024
Samsung's stunning Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is somehow on sale at a lower-than-Black-Friday price
02 Dec, 2024
Amazon has the Galaxy Watch Ultra on sale at hefty Cyber Monday discounts, but you have to act fast!
29 Nov, 2024
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a never-before-seen price (for a US version)
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a never-before-seen price (for a US version)
OnePlus 13 update brings consistent camera improvements
OnePlus 13 update brings consistent camera improvements
Meta and Samsung are reportedly working on groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds
Meta and Samsung are reportedly working on groundbreaking camera-equipped earbuds
The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2 gets yet another juicy price cut at Amazon
The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2 gets yet another juicy price cut at Amazon
Lenovo cuts the price of its Tab P12 bundle, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users
Lenovo cuts the price of its Tab P12 bundle, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users
Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time
Soundcore's underrated gem, the Motion X600, is a hefty 30% off at Amazon, but for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless