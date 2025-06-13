Bonkers new deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE to an absurdly low price
This new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE deal (with a 1-year warranty included) is almost too good to be true. But it is true, at least for a limited time.
If we can all agree that Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Buds FE are some of the greatest budget wireless earbuds out there at their regular price of $99.99 (and I think we can), then what does an over 60 percent discount make these noise-cancelling bad boys released less than two years ago?
The steal of the year? The bargain of the century? The best thing a cash-strapped audiophile can get to start their summer in style? All of the above? Whichever of those options you believe to be most accurate, you may want to hurry and take advantage of Woot's latest and greatest Galaxy Buds FE promotion before it's too late... and before the weirdly named Galaxy Buds 3 FE come out.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer technically lists the graphite-coated Samsung earbuds in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition at $49.99, which would only represent a discount of $50 (or 50 percent) over that aforementioned $99.99 price, but if you're quick, you can easily save an additional 21 percent.
That's 21 percent slashed off the already reduced price of $49.99, so when all is said and done, you're looking at coughing up $39.49 right now... after using the coupon code "BIRTHDAY" at checkout. If you forget to apply that to your order before you finalize it or miss out on the improved discount (which expires at the end of the day, mind you), the price will stay at $49.99, which is also not a bad deal, beating Amazon's best first-party offer by $15 at the time of this writing.
The catch? Woot is selling "international" Galaxy Buds FE units here... with a full 1-year warranty included, which is obviously not much of a catch or a serious inconvenience.
Between the active noise cancellation, 6-hour battery life (upgradable to 21 hours when you factor in the bundled charging case), handy Live Translate functionality, better-than-nothing IPX2 water resistance, and distinctive design (even compared to all other Galaxy Buds family members), the Buds Fan Edition is clearly a phenomenal value proposition at $39.49 (and even $49.99), looking like some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy this summer. Period.
Unless, of course, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE somehow manage to be similarly affordable and even more sophisticated. But that's not something you should think about today.
