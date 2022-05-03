 Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A53 5G is (deeply) discounted for the first time - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A53 5G is (deeply) discounted for the first time

Deals
Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A53 5G is (deeply) discounted for the first time
Ultra-high-end members of the Galaxy S, Z Fold, and Z Flip families may often get all the media attention in the world, leaving millions and millions of people salivating at the thought of owning such super-advanced mobile gear, but when it comes to retaining that number one global smartphone vendor spot, Samsung knows the mid-range Galaxy A lineup is far more important.

That's where the big sales figures come from year after year, as proven by the likes of the Galaxy A12 in 2021, A51 and A21s in 2020, and the A10, A50, and A20 back in 2019.

While its A52 and A52 5G predecessors don't seem to have sold like hotcakes, failing to make last year's Apple-dominated top ten list, the Galaxy A53 5G is probably the 2022 mid-ranger Samsung is expecting the most from in terms of worldwide mainstream popularity.

That might explain why the already affordable 6.5-inch handset is even cheaper than usual at the time of this writing. Clearly, Amazon is trying to further improve the appeal of its "number one new release" in the cell phones section, and no, this time around you're not looking at various true wireless gifts as deal sweeteners.

Even though you can still purchase the unlocked Galaxy A53 5G alongside a complimentary pair of Samsung's own AirPods-rivaling Galaxy Buds Live at the phone's solo regular price, we're pretty sure most bargain hunters will be more interested in slashing said $449.99 list price by a cool $100.

That's a 22 percent markdown, mind you, which is absolutely massive for a very well-reviewed and feature-packed device formally unveiled less than two months ago and commercially released shortly thereafter.

Powered by a homebrewed Exynos 1280 processor and equipped with everything from a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display to IP67 water and dust resistance, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 64MP shooter, a single 32MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of 25W charging, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 was already one of the best phones under $500 out there.

At this $100 discount with no strings attached whatsoever and unlocked 5G support for all US carriers (minus mmWave technology, of course), you're looking at a pretty much unrivaled device in its battle for the mid-range spotlight against the likes of Apple's third-gen iPhone SE or Motorola's hot new Moto G 5G.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series drop to their lowest prices
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series drop to their lowest prices
Fitbit devices may burn your hand, according to a lawsuit
Fitbit devices may burn your hand, according to a lawsuit
Motorola's next 'high-mid-ranger' has 5G, a premium design, and yes, a headphone jack
Motorola's next 'high-mid-ranger' has 5G, a premium design, and yes, a headphone jack
The best T-Mobile deals - updated May 2022
The best T-Mobile deals - updated May 2022
Apple sues startup for poaching engineers with knowledge of key chipset information
Apple sues startup for poaching engineers with knowledge of key chipset information
May update for certain Pixel models, out now, repairs haptic bug and more
May update for certain Pixel models, out now, repairs haptic bug and more

Popular stories

Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
Buyers of 2022 iPhone models will have tough decisions to make based on pricing
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
T-Mobile makes May 4 'Un-carrier' event official with (not so) mysterious tagline
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
Apple and Samsung both working on thermometers for next watches, but one is struggling
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
The Google Pixel quiz: Test your Pixel knowledge!
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
These two new OnePlus phones are crazy fast and impressively affordable
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless