Samsung's unlocked Galaxy A53 5G is (deeply) discounted for the first time





That's where the big sales figures come from year after year, as proven by the likes of the Galaxy A12 in 2021, A51 and A21s in 2020 , and the A10, A50, and A20 back in 2019.





While its A52 and A52 5G predecessors don't seem to have sold like hotcakes, failing to make last year's Apple-dominated top ten list , the Galaxy A53 5G is probably the 2022 mid-ranger Samsung is expecting the most from in terms of worldwide mainstream popularity.



That might explain why the already affordable 6.5-inch handset is even cheaper than usual at the time of this writing. Clearly, Amazon is trying to further improve the appeal of its "number one new release" in the cell phones section, and no, this time around you're not looking at various true wireless gifts as deal sweeteners.



Even though you can still purchase the unlocked Galaxy A53 5G alongside a complimentary pair of Samsung's own AirPods-rivaling Galaxy Buds Live at the phone's solo regular price, we're pretty sure most bargain hunters will be more interested in slashing said $449.99 list price by a cool $100.









Powered by a homebrewed Exynos 1280 processor and equipped with everything from a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED display to IP67 water and dust resistance, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 64MP shooter, a single 32MP selfie snapper, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of 25W charging, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 was already one of the best phones under $500 out there.





At this $100 discount with no strings attached whatsoever and unlocked 5G support for all US carriers (minus mmWave technology, of course), you're looking at a pretty much unrivaled device in its battle for the mid-range spotlight against the likes of Apple's third-gen iPhone SE or Motorola's hot new Moto G 5G



