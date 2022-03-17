 Do the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 have a microSD card slot? - PhoneArena

Samsung

Do the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 have a microSD card slot?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Do the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 have a microSD card slot?
It’s good to be a mid-range phone nowadays if we want to paraphrase the famous Mel Brooks line from the movie History of the World. Samsung has officially announced the next generation of A-series devices - the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, and boy do they give flagships a run for their money!

First of all, the specs of these phones are just amazing, you’re getting some of the nicest OLED screens out there, high refresh rates, a beautiful design, ample camera systems. There’s also IP67 protection on both devices!

One specific feature is even more surprising and amazing on those midrangers. Ever since Samsung removed the microSD card slot from the Galaxy S21 series, people have raged and complained about the fact that the Korean company is stripping features instead of adding new ones. So, let’s ask the questions and see how it goes.

Does the Galaxy A33 have a microSD card slot?


Oh, yeah! Surprisingly, the Galaxy A33 has a microSD card slot that can expand the storage capacity with up to 1TB! That’s really cool - and will win you bonus points next time you’re bragging about your 1TB Galaxy A33 in front of your S22-equipped mates.

Does the Galaxy A53 have a microSD card slot?


Same thing here! The Galaxy A53 also sports an SD card expansion slot supporting cards with up to 1TB capacity. It’s a shared slot with the second SIM on the tray, so if you’re using dual-SIM functionality you won’t be able to expand the storage but nevertheless, it’s a nice feature to have.

Do you need a microSD card with the Galaxy A33 and A53?


Both the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 come with 128GB base storage, so it’s not like you’d be squeezed out of place to store your photos, videos, and games right away. With that being said, if you like to shoot 4K videos, and play games like Genshin Impact (13GB of your precious storage), buying an SD card could be a wise decision.

Plus, a 512GB microSD card costs around 50 bucks nowadays and it will sort all of your storage issues for the years to come. So, just to be on the safe side, check out our Best micro SD cards pick to find the best SD card for your specific use case.

Samsung Galaxy phones with a microSD card slot:

  • Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE
  • Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, and Note9
  • Galaxy A12, A22, 32, A42, A52, A72
  • Galaxy A13, A23

