 Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag

Motorola Android
Iskren Gaidarov
@IskrenGaidarov
1
Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag
Both the Moto G and Moto G Stylus phones have had their fair share of success over the years in America. Now it seems it is time for their newest versions. Motorola just announced the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), and both of these come with improved specs, but also a bit of a price bump.

The newest Moto G Stylus now costs $499, and for that, you get a pretty nice display, a fast processor, a modern 50MP triple-camera system, and a built-in stylus. While this device looks like a great deal, the $100 less Moto G 5G doesn’t seem like much when you look at its pretty average specs. Let’s take a more in-depth look at what these two new Motorola budget phones are all about.

Jump to:


Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)


Design and display


In terms of looks, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is definitely a handsome device. Its rails have a pretty modern metallic look, with edgy shapes and reflective design. The phone with the stylus comes in two color options: Steel Blue and Seafoam Green. We must admit that the latter is a looker.

The back of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is also pretty reflective. It has an identical looking to the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) camera module design, with round corners and almost no camera bump.

As for this Motorola’s front, it houses a big 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The display has relatively tiny bezels and round corners. A punch-hole selfie camera is present in the middle.

Size-wise, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) measures 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3mm and weighs 215g. This means it is a pretty big phone, like so many others nowadays. The phone is IP52 water-resistant. Like many other current Motorola phones, this one also houses its fingerprint scanner in its power button.

The built-in stylus of this new Moto G device is housed in the right corner of its bottom side. There is only one speaker, which sits between the stylus and the USB-C charging port. However, while you don’t get stereo speakers, you do get a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is located in the left corner, and you also get expandable storage.

Camera and performance


As mentioned earlier, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) rocks a brand new 50MP triple-camera system. It consists of a 50MP f/1.9 main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and OIS (optical-image-stabilization). Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one bigger one, producing greater night shots while saving on memory.

The other two cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch-hole camera is a 16MP f/2.2 selfie shooter, and it also features Quad Pixel technology.

Power-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) uses a Snapdragon 695 chip with 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave (for select markets) connectivity. As for the memory, the new Motorola comes with either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

Software and battery


Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes with Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has promised a single major OS update.

This software comes with many of Motorola’s special features and touches, and also features the company’s ReadyFor platform. ReadyFor lets you turn your TV or monitor into a PC-like device and also makes transferring files from your phone to your Windows computer easier.

As for the battery, it is 5,000mAh. This is a pretty healthy size and should allow for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) to last up to two days on a single charge. That’s a good thing, as this phone isn’t a charging champ.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) supports only 10W wired charging, which isn’t fast at all. At least you get the charging brick in the box, unlike so many others.

Price and availability


The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is already available to pre-order, with shipping starting April 28. The phone is available at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com.

In the coming months, it will also be up for sale at Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, AT&T, UScellular Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile. Canada will also get the phone in the coming months.

Motorola Moto G 5G


Design and display


The Moto G 5G looks like the definition of the series. It reminds us of the OG Moto G from 2013 with its strong focus on value and choice of materials. The budget phone measures 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.44mm, which is sort of average size for an Android phone of 2022. The weight is 204g.

In terms of looks, the Motorola Moto G 5G is pretty straightforward, with a rather traditional design that we’ve come to know from this brand. This phone comes in only one color option, which is called Moonlight Gray.

A 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel with a rather low HD+ resolution is what's at the front. Bezels aren’t the smallest, especially when it comes to the phone’s chin.

The sides and back of the phone are matte plastic, and the fingerprint scanner is built-in into the power button. The back of the phone itself looks like it has some texture, which should help with the grip. Still, overall, the phone looks to be a bit on the cheap side. The camera module looks very similar to the ones of the Edge Plus (2022) and the new Moto G Stylus.

And just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), this phone also has an IP52 water resistance rating. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory via microSD.

Camera and performance


Camera-wise, the Moto G 5G should be able to capture some great shots if you have the right conditions. A triple-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture sits on the back. This camera also features Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology.

The other two sensors are a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13MP f/2.2 punch-hole shooter.

A MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the new Moto G 5G. This phone will support sub-6GHz 5G networks. As for the memory, you can get the phone with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

Software and battery


Just like other 2022 Motorola phones, the Moto G 5G comes with Android 12 out of the box and the company’s ReadyFor platform. Motorola guarantees one major OS update.

Battery-wise, the Moto G 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, with the charger in the box.

Price and availability


The new Motorola Moto G 5G will be available at a starting price of $399 at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on May 19. In the coming months, the new Moto G budget phone will also be available at Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile.

The model will come to Canada too. This will happen in the coming months as well.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally
Apple to launch nudity detection fеаture internationally
Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Another music streaming service adds support for Siri
Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
Google will put an end to third-party call recording apps soon
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
Fitbit working on an anti-stress smartwatch, new patent shows
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Fold 3 deals offer drastic discounts till Sunday
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021
Google reports a massive amount of cross-industry zero-day exploits for 2021

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless