Motorola’s new Moto G and Moto G Stylus come with improved specs and price tag

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Design and display

In terms of looks, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is definitely a handsome device. Its rails have a pretty modern metallic look, with edgy shapes and reflective design. The phone with the stylus comes in two color options: Steel Blue and Seafoam Green. We must admit that the latter is a looker.



The back of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is also pretty reflective. It has an identical looking to the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) camera module design, with round corners and almost no camera bump.



As for this Motorola’s front, it houses a big 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The display has relatively tiny bezels and round corners. A punch-hole selfie camera is present in the middle.



Size-wise, the new Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) measures 168.9 x 75.8 x 9.3mm and weighs 215g. This means it is a pretty big phone, like so many others nowadays. The phone is IP52 water-resistant. Like many other current Motorola phones, this one also houses its fingerprint scanner in its power button.



The built-in stylus of this new Moto G device is housed in the right corner of its bottom side. There is only one speaker, which sits between the stylus and the USB-C charging port. However, while you don’t get stereo speakers, you do get a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is located in the left corner, and you also get expandable storage.



Camera and performance

As mentioned earlier, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) rocks a brand new 50MP triple-camera system. It consists of a 50MP f/1.9 main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and OIS (optical-image-stabilization). Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one bigger one, producing greater night shots while saving on memory.



The other two cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch-hole camera is a 16MP f/2.2 selfie shooter, and it also features Quad Pixel technology.



Power-wise, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) uses a Snapdragon 695 chip with 5G sub-6GHz and mmWave (for select markets) connectivity. As for the memory, the new Motorola comes with either 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.



Software and battery

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes with Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has promised a single major OS update.



This software comes with many of Motorola’s special features and touches, and also features the company’s ReadyFor platform. ReadyFor lets you turn your TV or monitor into a PC-like device and also makes transferring files from your phone to your Windows computer easier.



As for the battery, it is 5,000mAh. This is a pretty healthy size and should allow for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) to last up to two days on a single charge. That’s a good thing, as this phone isn’t a charging champ.



The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) supports only 10W wired charging, which isn’t fast at all. At least you get the charging brick in the box, unlike so many others.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is already available to pre-order, with shipping starting April 28. The phone is available at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com.



In the coming months, it will also be up for sale at Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, AT&T, UScellular Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile. Canada will also get the phone in the coming months.



Motorola Moto G 5G

Design and display

The Moto G 5G looks like the definition of the series. It reminds us of the OG Moto G from 2013 with its strong focus on value and choice of materials. The budget phone measures 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.44mm, which is sort of average size for an Android phone of 2022. The weight is 204g.



In terms of looks, the Motorola Moto G 5G is pretty straightforward, with a rather traditional design that we’ve come to know from this brand. This phone comes in only one color option, which is called Moonlight Gray.



A 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel with a rather low HD+ resolution is what's at the front. Bezels aren’t the smallest, especially when it comes to the phone’s chin.



The sides and back of the phone are matte plastic, and the fingerprint scanner is built-in into the power button. The back of the phone itself looks like it has some texture, which should help with the grip. Still, overall, the phone looks to be a bit on the cheap side. The camera module looks very similar to the ones of the Edge Plus (2022) and the new Moto G Stylus.



And just like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), this phone also has an IP52 water resistance rating. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable memory via microSD.



Camera and performance

Camera-wise, the Moto G 5G should be able to capture some great shots if you have the right conditions. A triple-camera system consisting of a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture sits on the back. This camera also features Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology.



The other two sensors are a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 13MP f/2.2 punch-hole shooter.



A MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the new Moto G 5G. This phone will support sub-6GHz 5G networks. As for the memory, you can get the phone with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB of expandable storage.

Software and battery

Just like other 2022 Motorola phones, the Moto G 5G comes with Android 12 out of the box and the company’s ReadyFor platform. Motorola guarantees one major OS update.



Battery-wise, the Moto G 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, with the charger in the box.



Price and availability

The new Motorola Moto G 5G will be available at a starting price of $399 at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on May 19. In the coming months, the new Moto G budget phone will also be available at Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile.



