 Galaxy A53 price, availability, and where to buy it right now

Samsung Android Deals

Galaxy A53 price, availability, and where to buy it right now

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Galaxy A53 deals and where to buy it right now
Okay, Samsung has just unveiled the gorgeous-looking and awesome Galaxy A53, under the banner that "Awesome is for everyone". And it does sound like it. The phone sports a familiar design to last year, although it comes in two new colors, but there are some good specs you will like. The A53 sports a big 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen and 120Hz refresh rate, and, according to Samsung, a two-day battery life. 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, IP67 rating, and 25W charging complete the great spec sheet of the mid-range phone.

And all of this comes at the very affordable price of $449.99, so right off the bat, it all sounds pretty good.

If you've set your eyes on getting the Galaxy A53, you have come to the right place: in this article, we have where to buy the phone and when deals on the Galaxy A53 show up, we will include them here, so you can make the most informed decision as to where to get your new phone from.

Also read:

The Galaxy A53 will be available in select markets (one of which is the States), starting on April 1, 2022.

Right now, you can pre-order the phone from Samsung.com:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

128GB, save $115 w/ trade-in; FREE Galaxy Buds Live

$115 off (26%) Trade-in
$334 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

You can get up to $115 off on the Galaxy A53 right now. The offer necessitates an eligible trade-in, and with it, you can get the Galaxy A53 on all three major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as well as unlocked or for US Cellular.

On top of that, Samsung offers free Galaxy Buds Live for the early Galaxy A53 adopters. The Galaxy Buds Live usually cost $169, so this is a great addition to the already good deal that the Galaxy A53 presents.

We expect more deals on the mid-ranger to show up quite soon, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the deals on the Galaxy A53.

More content on the Galaxy A53:

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless