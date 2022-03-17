Are the Samsung Galaxy A33 and A53 waterproof?

Is the Samsung A53 waterproof?



Is the Samsung A33 waterproof?

The smaller sibling is also rated IP67, so you don’t need to worry about splashes of water and specks of dust. Or do you? What exactly does this IP rating mean? Read on to find out!



What does IP67 mean?

This bizzare abbreviation has nothing to do with your IP address and actually stands for "Ingress Protection." It’s an internationally regulated and standardized label (IEC standard 60529) that shows how well a device can fare against solids and liquids.



The first digit shows the protection against solid particles - dust, dirt - while the second one is for liquids (mainly fresh water). In this case the first number is 6, which is the highest possible protection against dust and dirt, and stands for “Dust-tight. No ingress of dust.”

The second digit is a bit more controversial, as manufacturers can carry out their own tests and specify the exact level of protection. Normally, 7 stands for: “protection against full immersion for up to 30 minutes at depths between 15 cm and 1 meter.”



IP68 vs. IP67

Now that you’re familiar with the IP rating, you’ve probably already guessed the difference between IP67 and IP68. It’s not much by the way, IP68 rated devices have a tad more water protection, making them able to survive submersion up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.



This comes with a lot of asterisks and caveats, however. Let’s quickly review if gadgets are really waterproof, despite all the labels and ratings. The smaller sibling is also rated IP67, so you don’t need to worry about splashes of water and specks of dust. Or do you? What exactly does this IP rating mean? Read on to find out!This bizzare abbreviation has nothing to do with your IP address and actually stands for "Ingress Protection." It’s an internationally regulated and standardized label (IEC standard 60529) that shows how well a device can fare against solids and liquids.The first digit shows the protection against solid particles - dust, dirt - while the second one is for liquids (mainly fresh water). In this case the first number is 6, which is the highest possible protection against dust and dirt, and stands for “Dust-tight. No ingress of dust.”The second digit is a bit more controversial, as manufacturers can carry out their own tests and specify the exact level of protection. Normally, 7 stands for: “protection against full immersion for up to 30 minutes at depths between 15 cm and 1 meter.”Now that you’re familiar with the IP rating, you’ve probably already guessed the difference between IP67 and IP68. It’s not much by the way, IP68 rated devices have a tad more water protection, making them able to survive submersion up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.This comes with a lot of asterisks and caveats, however. Let’s quickly review if gadgets are really waterproof, despite all the labels and ratings.



Are waterproof phones really waterproof?



First of all, IP ratings are tested and assigned to a device in lab conditions and controlled environments. There’s a nice piece, written by my colleague Nick about why your phone is not waterproof and won't be water-resistant forever, you should definitely check it out.



You may want to go wild with some underwater photos (the summer is right around the corner) but we don’t advise you to use your phone underwater, IP rating or not. This is especially true if your phone is a couple of months old already, as seals and other protection devices inside may shrink, harden, loosen, and become less effective, generally speaking.



There are some additional tips to keep your phone safe:

Whenever your phone gets wet, dry it thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.

Do not expose the phone to salt water or ionized water. Salt water is much more conductive than fresh water and can quickly short-circuit your phone and damage internal components. Furthermore, when it dries, salt may accumulate and block the primary microphone, earpiece, or external speaker. If your phone is exposed to salt water, wash the phone with fresh water, and then dry thoroughly with a clean, soft cloth.

When drying off your phone, be sure to pat the earpiece (top front of the phone), primary microphone (bottom of phone), external speaker (bottom of phone), and the power/accessory (USB) interface connector with a clean, soft cloth to remove as much water as possible. Some phones have a special mode to clean water from these crevices by playing a sound with a specific frequency to push the water out.

When making a call immediately after your phone is wet, the microphone may have water in it, which may lower the volume that the other person will hear. After drying off the phone, allow the phone to air-dry before making a call.

Physical damage to your phone, such as chips and cracks, can significantly reduce its ability to resist dust and water. First of all, IP ratings are tested and assigned to a device in lab conditions and controlled environments. There’s a nice piece, written by my colleague Nick about why your phone is not waterproof and won't be water-resistant forever, you should definitely check it out.You may want to go wild with some underwater photos (the summer is right around the corner) but we don’t advise you to use your phone underwater, IP rating or not. This is especially true if your phone is a couple of months old already, as seals and other protection devices inside may shrink, harden, loosen, and become less effective, generally speaking.







Here’s a list of all Samsung phones that carry an IP68 rating:

S22 5G, S22+ 5G, and S22 Ultra 5G

S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G, S21 Fan Edition

S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, and S20 Fan Edition

S10e, S10, and S10+

S9, S9+, and S9 Active.

S8, S8+, and S8 Active.

S7, S7 edge, and S7 Active.

S6 Active

Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G, including the S Pen

Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, including the S Pen

Note8, including the S Pen

Note9, including the S Pen





Conclusion

Don’t let the IP67 rating bother you on the Galaxy A33 and A53. As you already know, the difference is not that big, and for everyday use it’s more than enough. You would be able to rinse your phone in the sink, use it when it rains, and if you accidentally drop it in the pool it won’t stop working.





You may also find interesting:

Do the Galaxy A33 and A53 have a microSD card slot?