Samsung 's new concept phone takes the world's most popular foldable in a new direction

Samsung is displaying a cool concept phone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that is called the "Flex in & Out Flip" concept device. The display can be folded open and closed and will even bend over backward so you can use the screen even if it is closed. The display measures 6.7 inches, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , and when it is bent backward, one side of the display is larger than the other side to prevent the cameras from getting blocked.





According to CNET , the side of the display with the extra real estate has enough room to show a few icons in the quick settings menu, the time and percentage of battery life remaining, and media playback controls. It seems obvious that this would be an interesting upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip series but the latter remains the most popular foldable phone in the world which means that Samsung is in no rush to make changes to its foldable clamshell phone just for the sake of making a change.









foldable phone . Last summer, Samsung Display released a video (which we have embedded with this article) showing a similar concept for its book-style. It's a short video but what it shows is a Galaxy Z Fold-type model that has the ability to close like a book, but also close by bending the screen backward allowing you to see half of the once internal display as it becomes an external screen.





Considering that consumers are already complaining that Samsung didn't make any changes to the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , work on this concept is expected to pick up some steam. On the other hand, we can't say that Samsung didn't improve thesince it did sharply increase the size and capabilities of that model's external display after complaints from customers.





It will still be a few years before we see the "Flex in & Out Flip" concept applied by Samsung to a phone that consumers can buy. By then, Samsung will surely come up with some great features that will rely on the ability to fold the phone's internal display backward.

