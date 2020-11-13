Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more
2020's weirdness has pushed sellers to re-think how they go about the pre-holiday deals season. Namely — Black Friday has sort of expanded and turned into Black November, as offers come in earlier and will be available for longer periods, allowing customers more leeway to make purchasing decisions.
So, it's no surprise that Samsung dropped its offers early, and wow — are some of them crazy good! Provided, you have a phone to trade in, that is.
Samsung Galaxy phones Black Friday deals
Get $60 off a Galaxy Watch 3 or even more with trade-in
The latest Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes (41 mm and 45 mm) and various style options. It's pretty much the only smartwatch out there that can rival the behemoth that's the Apple Watch. Samsung's offer.
You can trade in an old smartwatch, fitness tracker, or an old tablet to shave off even more of the price!
Get $30 off on Galaxy Buds+ or even more with trade-in
The phenomenal Galaxy Buds+ also get their discounted price. You can have a set in any of the 5 colors for $109.99, which is $40 off their regular price. Or trade-in an old pair of either wired or wireless headphones and get an extra $20 off, for a price of $89.99.