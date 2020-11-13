Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

Samsung Black Friday

Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Nov 13, 2020, 7:40 AM
Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more
2020's weirdness has pushed sellers to re-think how they go about the pre-holiday deals season. Namely — Black Friday has sort of expanded and turned into Black November, as offers come in earlier and will be available for longer periods, allowing customers more leeway to make purchasing decisions.
So, it's no surprise that Samsung dropped its offers early, and wow — are some of them crazy good! Provided, you have a phone to trade in, that is.

Samsung Galaxy phones Black Friday deals


Samsung's offer extends to trade-in deals, meaning you need to give back an old phone to get the discount. Essentially, Sammy has increased the amount of money it will give back when you return your old device for a new one. The size of the discount depends on what phone you have, sure. But — here's an example — Samsung will take your old Galaxy Note 10 (non-broken, of course) for about $550-$600. That's pretty much what you would hope to sell it for on the second-hand market, so it's in no way an unfair deal.

Head on down to see all the Black Friday deals on Samsung smartphones:


Get $60 off a Galaxy Watch 3 or even more with trade-in


The latest Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes (41 mm and 45 mm) and various style options. It's pretty much the only smartwatch out there that can rival the behemoth that's the Apple Watch. Samsung's offer.

You can trade in an old smartwatch, fitness tracker, or an old tablet to shave off even more of the price!


Get $30 off on Galaxy Buds+ or even more with trade-in


The phenomenal Galaxy Buds+ also get their discounted price. You can have a set in any of the 5 colors for $109.99, which is $40 off their regular price. Or trade-in an old pair of either wired or wireless headphones and get an extra $20 off, for a price of $89.99.


Other deals: up to $1,000 off on Q7 TVs, 35% on washers, 35% on Samsung AirDresser


