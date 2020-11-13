Black Friday offers at Samsung: major savings on Note, Fold, Galaxy Watch, TVs, and more

2020's weirdness has pushed sellers to re-think how they go about the pre-holiday deals season. Namely — Black Friday has sort of expanded and turned into Black November, as offers come in earlier and will be available for longer periods, allowing customers more leeway to make purchasing decisions.

Samsung Galaxy phones Black Friday deals





Samsung's offer extends to trade-in deals, meaning you need to give back an old phone to get the discount. Essentially, Sammy has increased the amount of money it will give back when you return your old device for a new one. The size of the discount depends on what phone you have, sure. But — here's an example — Samsung will take your old Galaxy Note 10 (non-broken, of course) for about $550-$600. That's pretty much what you would hope to sell it for on the second-hand market, so it's in no way an unfair deal.





Get $60 off a Galaxy Watch 3 or even more with trade-in





The latest Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes (41 mm and 45 mm) and various style options. It's pretty much the only smartwatch out there that can rival the behemoth that's the Apple Watch . Samsung's offer.





Get $30 off on Galaxy Buds+ or even more with trade-in





Other deals: up to $1,000 off on Q7 TVs, 35% on washers, 35% on Samsung AirDresser



