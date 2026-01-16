Relive the glory of 80s gaming on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad with Retrocade

Yes, I'm going to get this as soon as it comes out

Retrocade looks like a super immersive experience on the Apple Vision Pro . | Image credit — Resolution Games

Pac-Man

Asteroids

Bubble Bobble

Centipede

Galaga

Breakout

Pure nostalgia, as good as it gets

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Resolution Games is bringing classic retro titles to Retrocade, including the following:The goal is to provide an experience reminiscent of those carefree evenings spent at arcades, with games focusing on quick sessions, fast gameplay, and personal high scores. If there’s one thing that’s different here, it’s the fact that you won’t need to keep inserting quarters.Though I’m not an 80s kid, I do have very fond memories of hitting the arcades. Retrocade promises to let people like me, and actual 80s kids, relive those glory days. Theversion in particular sounds super fun.On the, Retrocade will enable you to put down a full-scale arcade cabinet in Mixed Reality. So you can have a Pac-Man cabinet in your living room without needing to spend thousands of dollars to acquire one from eBay. But if you just want to enjoy some retro titles without having to put on a headset, the iPhone and iPad versions will more than suffice.Retrocade hits Apple Arcade on February 5. And, judging from the aforementioned past titles from the studio, you can expect the app to be a highly polished experience that will awaken your inner child.