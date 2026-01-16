Relive the glory of 80s gaming on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad with Retrocade
It's time to reawaken your inner child and hit up the arcades.
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If you’re an 80s child, you might fondly look back at the time you used to turn day into night at an arcade, lost in the bleeps and bloops of some of the earliest video games ever made. But even if you’re not, and you wish you could live that experience regardless, the upcoming Apple Arcade app — Retrocade — will be right up your alley.
Designed from the ground up for nostalgia, Retrocade is an upcoming collection of retro games made by Resolution Games, the studio that also made Demeo, Game Room, and Spatial Ops. Retrocade will be launching on the Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad on February 5, with the VR experience likely to be the most immersive by far.
Resolution Games is bringing classic retro titles to Retrocade, including the following:
The goal is to provide an experience reminiscent of those carefree evenings spent at arcades, with games focusing on quick sessions, fast gameplay, and personal high scores. If there’s one thing that’s different here, it’s the fact that you won’t need to keep inserting quarters.
Though I’m not an 80s kid, I do have very fond memories of hitting the arcades. Retrocade promises to let people like me, and actual 80s kids, relive those glory days. The Vision Pro version in particular sounds super fun.
Retrocade hits Apple Arcade on February 5. And, judging from the aforementioned past titles from the studio, you can expect the app to be a highly polished experience that will awaken your inner child.
Retrocade on the Apple Arcade
Play retro games on your iPad. | Image credit — Resolution Games
Designed from the ground up for nostalgia, Retrocade is an upcoming collection of retro games made by Resolution Games, the studio that also made Demeo, Game Room, and Spatial Ops. Retrocade will be launching on the Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad on February 5, with the VR experience likely to be the most immersive by far.
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Does the concept of Retrocade pique your interest?
Yes, I'm going to get this as soon as it comes out
68.42%
A bit, I may or may not check it out
31.58%
Nah, I don't really care for retro video games
0%
Retro games from the 80s
Retrocade looks like a super immersive experience on the Apple Vision Pro. | Image credit — Resolution Games
Resolution Games is bringing classic retro titles to Retrocade, including the following:
- Pac-Man
- Asteroids
- Bubble Bobble
- Centipede
- Galaga
- Breakout
The goal is to provide an experience reminiscent of those carefree evenings spent at arcades, with games focusing on quick sessions, fast gameplay, and personal high scores. If there’s one thing that’s different here, it’s the fact that you won’t need to keep inserting quarters.
Pure nostalgia, as good as it gets
Though I’m not an 80s kid, I do have very fond memories of hitting the arcades. Retrocade promises to let people like me, and actual 80s kids, relive those glory days. The Vision Pro version in particular sounds super fun.
On the Apple Vision Pro, Retrocade will enable you to put down a full-scale arcade cabinet in Mixed Reality. So you can have a Pac-Man cabinet in your living room without needing to spend thousands of dollars to acquire one from eBay. But if you just want to enjoy some retro titles without having to put on a headset, the iPhone and iPad versions will more than suffice.
Retrocade hits Apple Arcade on February 5. And, judging from the aforementioned past titles from the studio, you can expect the app to be a highly polished experience that will awaken your inner child.
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