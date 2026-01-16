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Relive the glory of 80s gaming on Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad with Retrocade

It's time to reawaken your inner child and hit up the arcades.

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Resolution Games Retrocade Apple Arcade
If you’re an 80s child, you might fondly look back at the time you used to turn day into night at an arcade, lost in the bleeps and bloops of some of the earliest video games ever made. But even if you’re not, and you wish you could live that experience regardless, the upcoming Apple Arcade app — Retrocade — will be right up your alley.

Retrocade on the Apple Arcade


Play retro games on your iPad. | Image credit — Resolution Games

Designed from the ground up for nostalgia, Retrocade is an upcoming collection of retro games made by Resolution Games, the studio that also made Demeo, Game Room, and Spatial Ops. Retrocade will be launching on the Apple Vision Pro, iPhone, and iPad on February 5, with the VR experience likely to be the most immersive by far.

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Does the concept of Retrocade pique your interest?
Yes, I'm going to get this as soon as it comes out
68.42%
A bit, I may or may not check it out
31.58%
Nah, I don't really care for retro video games
0%
19 Votes


Retro games from the 80s


Retrocade looks like a super immersive experience on the Apple Vision Pro. | Image credit — Resolution Games

Resolution Games is bringing classic retro titles to Retrocade, including the following:

  • Pac-Man
  • Asteroids
  • Bubble Bobble
  • Centipede
  • Galaga
  • Breakout

The goal is to provide an experience reminiscent of those carefree evenings spent at arcades, with games focusing on quick sessions, fast gameplay, and personal high scores. If there’s one thing that’s different here, it’s the fact that you won’t need to keep inserting quarters.

Pure nostalgia, as good as it gets


Though I’m not an 80s kid, I do have very fond memories of hitting the arcades. Retrocade promises to let people like me, and actual 80s kids, relive those glory days. The Vision Pro version in particular sounds super fun.

On the Apple Vision Pro, Retrocade will enable you to put down a full-scale arcade cabinet in Mixed Reality. So you can have a Pac-Man cabinet in your living room without needing to spend thousands of dollars to acquire one from eBay. But if you just want to enjoy some retro titles without having to put on a headset, the iPhone and iPad versions will more than suffice.

Retrocade hits Apple Arcade on February 5. And, judging from the aforementioned past titles from the studio, you can expect the app to be a highly polished experience that will awaken your inner child.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
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