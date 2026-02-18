Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Beats Studio Buds turn into a sub-$95 bargain on Amazon

The earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, have good ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. Don't miss out!

If you’re looking for good-sounding earbuds below the $100 mark, I think Amazon’s deal on the Beats Studio Buds might tickle your fancy. The retailer has slashed 37% off the white model, allowing you to upgrade your listening experience for less than $95. Not bad, considering the earbuds’ MSRP is about $150.

In fact, I honestly think that scoring these for under $95 is a pretty sweet deal. Being true Beats earbuds, they offer good sound with crisp highs and strong bass. The mids take a backseat, but that shouldn't be an issue, as Beats headphones and earbuds are usually targeted at bass-heavy lovers like hip-hop listeners.

Beats Studio Buds in White: Save 37% on Amazon!

$55 off (37%)
Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds in White for 37% off their price, dropping them below $95. The earbuds deliver good sound, have a decent ANC, and are comfy to wear. Plus, they offer up to 24 hours of playtime with their case. They are a no-brainer at this price, so save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


While those heavy beats sound great, they won't do you much good if the buds die mid-playlist. Thankfully, that’s not really a concern here, as they deliver up to eight hours of listening time per charge and up to 24 hours total with the case. If that’s not enough, they have high passive isolation and good ANC, which does a pretty decent job of stopping noise, even though it still falls short compared to the best earbuds on the market.

However, snatching a pair of premium earphones will set you back at least $200, which is why I think the features of the Beats Studio Buds form a really solid package at their sub-$95 price. Sure, the ANC may not be among the best, but you’ll still enjoy good sound and a comfy fit.

Plus, they are IPX4-rated, which means they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts, turning them into a reliable partner for every gym rat. Therefore, don’t hesitate—tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save today!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless