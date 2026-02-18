Beats Studio Buds turn into a sub-$95 bargain on Amazon
The earbuds offer bass-heavy sound, have good ANC, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. Don't miss out!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats Studio Buds shown with the case open, highlighting their compact design. | Image by BeatsIf you’re looking for good-sounding earbuds below the $100 mark, I think Amazon’s deal on the Beats Studio Buds might tickle your fancy. The retailer has slashed 37% off the white model, allowing you to upgrade your listening experience for less than $95. Not bad, considering the earbuds’ MSRP is about $150.
In fact, I honestly think that scoring these for under $95 is a pretty sweet deal. Being true Beats earbuds, they offer good sound with crisp highs and strong bass. The mids take a backseat, but that shouldn't be an issue, as Beats headphones and earbuds are usually targeted at bass-heavy lovers like hip-hop listeners.
While those heavy beats sound great, they won't do you much good if the buds die mid-playlist. Thankfully, that’s not really a concern here, as they deliver up to eight hours of listening time per charge and up to 24 hours total with the case. If that’s not enough, they have high passive isolation and good ANC, which does a pretty decent job of stopping noise, even though it still falls short compared to the best earbuds on the market.
Recommended For You
Plus, they are IPX4-rated, which means they can survive even the heaviest of your workouts, turning them into a reliable partner for every gym rat. Therefore, don’t hesitate—tap the deal button at the beginning of the article or the one in the product box and save today!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: