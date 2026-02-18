Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ turns into a steal at just $359 with Walmart’s latest deal
The tablet is an absolute bargain at this price.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ shown front and back, emphasizing its design. | Image by SamsungI recently shared that Amazon is offering a generous $150 discount on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, dropping it below the $600 mark. While this is an unmissable deal I urge you to take advantage of, I found an equally impressive offer on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ if you want to spend even less than $600.
The promo is available at Walmart and is for the 128GB model in Gray, which is selling for just $359, saving you a whole $241. Given how much this fella brings to the table, I think this is definitely a deal you don’t want to pass up.
Boasting a mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, it can handle almost everything you throw its way, including day-to-day stuff like video streaming, web browsing, and Insta. Moreover, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes switching between menus and apps feel snappy, improving the overall experience.
As for the display itself, it’s a 12.4-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It may be missing the deep colors and vibrant contrast of Sammy’s AMOLED panels, but it still delivers unbeatable visuals for $359. Plus, it boasts the perfect dimensions for watching movies and TV series, making it a great choice if you’re looking for an affordable tablet for entertainment.
All that gets powered by a hefty 10,090mAh battery, and it’s even complemented by an S Pen inside the box. And while the tablet was released before Samsung’s seven-year commitment became standard, it will still continue to receive security patches until 2028, even though its major OS updates end with Android 17.
So, yes! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a steal at $359. If you’re looking for an affordable tablet with dependable performance, a beautiful display, and a wallet-friendly price tag, be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal as soon as possible!
