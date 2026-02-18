Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ turns into a steal at just $359 with Walmart’s latest deal

The tablet is an absolute bargain at this price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S9 FE on a white background.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ shown front and back, emphasizing its design. | Image by Samsung
    View now at Walmart  
I recently shared that Amazon is offering a generous $150 discount on the mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, dropping it below the $600 mark. While this is an unmissable deal I urge you to take advantage of, I found an equally impressive offer on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ if you want to spend even less than $600.

The promo is available at Walmart and is for the 128GB model in Gray, which is selling for just $359, saving you a whole $241. Given how much this fella brings to the table, I think this is definitely a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $241 at Walmart!

$359
$599 99
$241 off (40%)
At a staggering $241 off, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is currently sitting at a bargain price over at Walmart. Even though it's an older model, the 128GB version still delivers dependable performance and offers pleasant visuals without breaking the bank. Be sure to act fast and save while you still can!
Buy at Walmart

Recommended For You



Boasting a mid-range Exynos 1380 chipset, it can handle almost everything you throw its way, including day-to-day stuff like video streaming, web browsing, and Insta. Moreover, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes switching between menus and apps feel snappy, improving the overall experience.

As for the display itself, it’s a 12.4-inch LCD screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It may be missing the deep colors and vibrant contrast of Sammy’s AMOLED panels, but it still delivers unbeatable visuals for $359. Plus, it boasts the perfect dimensions for watching movies and TV series, making it a great choice if you’re looking for an affordable tablet for entertainment.

All that gets powered by a hefty 10,090mAh battery, and it’s even complemented by an S Pen inside the box. And while the tablet was released before Samsung’s seven-year commitment became standard, it will still continue to receive security patches until 2028, even though its major OS updates end with Android 17.

So, yes! The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a steal at $359. If you’re looking for an affordable tablet with dependable performance, a beautiful display, and a wallet-friendly price tag, be sure to act fast and grab one with this deal as soon as possible!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15783 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 •

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless