New report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S20+ actually sold pretty well in Q1
The Redmi 8 followed the A51 in second place in these new Strategy Analytics rankings, but perhaps the most interesting name on the list is the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S20+. This is the first report suggesting that the 6.7-inch powerhouse was anything other than a box office stinker, estimating its market share of all Android-running smartphones shipped worldwide in the January - March 2020 timeframe at a solid 1.7 percent.
Given that the entire market is estimated at around 275 million units, Samsung may have sold close to 5 million Galaxy S20+ devices by the end of March, which isn't enough to break any records but is not as disappointing as previously reported either. This makes the S20 Plus the only "super-premium model" listed among the quarter's six best-selling Androids, and it also means the 6.7-incher ultimately managed to outsell its 6.9-inch Ultra sibling, contrary to a lot of recent gossip.
All in all, Samsung can be relatively pleased with its performance in this particular report, occupying four of the top six spots with the aforementioned Galaxy A51 and S20+ gold and bronze medalists respectively, as well as the low to mid-end Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A20s. No love for Huawei from Strategy Analytics, mind you, which once again goes to show how much of an impact the US ban is having on the world's second-largest smartphone vendor.