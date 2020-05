New report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S20+ actually sold pretty well in Q1

At the same time, it also shouldn't be surprising to hear that a whopping 86 percent of all smartphones shipped around the world between January and March were powered by Android, at least according to the latest report released by Strategy Analytics . As always, the Android "ecosystem" was deeply fragmented, which is not necessarily a bad thing when talking about hardware diversity as opposed to software fragmentation , but obviously, a few specific models still managed to rise above the pack.





While Canalys recently awarded Xiaomi for manufacturing the quarter's most popular Android smartphone model, Strategy Analytics researchers came to a different conclusion when crunching the Q1 numbers. Namely, it seems that Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 may have actually eclipsed the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 after all, with a grand total of 6 million units shipped globally, which just so happens to be the same tally that Canalys also came up with.





The Redmi 8 followed the A51 in second place in these new Strategy Analytics rankings, but perhaps the most interesting name on the list is the ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S20+ . This is the first report suggesting that the 6.7-inch powerhouse was anything other than a box office stinker , estimating its market share of all Android-running smartphones shipped worldwide in the January - March 2020 timeframe at a solid 1.7 percent.













It's no longer a big secret that the iPhone 11 was incredibly popular during the first three months of 2020, leading the bestseller lists of multiple research firms across markets as diverse as China and the US and unsurprisingly dominating the global chart as well