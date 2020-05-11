Nokia Samsung iOS Apple Android Huawei Xiaomi

Samsung and Apple are Western Europe's top smartphone vendors, Xiaomi is coming after Huawei

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 11, 2020, 2:45 AM
Samsung and Apple are Western Europe's top smartphone vendors, Xiaomi is coming after Huawei
After multiple Q1 2020 reports focused on the smartphone market as a whole, as well as shipment numbers in major countries like China and India, Canalys has released its latest overview of Western Europe. Unsurprisingly, the world's largest handset vendor remains top dog across this very important region too, handily beating arch-rivals Apple and Huawei.

What's certainly interesting to note is that all the top three smartphone vendors in Western Europe actually lost market share during the first three months of the year compared to the same period of 2019, while Xiaomi reported remarkable growth to extend its lead over the region's fifth-largest player and significantly close the gap to the podium.


We're talking a mind-blowing 79 percent year-on-year increase in sales for the China-based company that's unfortunately still absent from the US mobile device landscape. This surge allowed Xiaomi to enter double-digit territory as far as market share is concerned, although there's still plenty of ground to cover before the company can challenge Huawei, let alone Samsung or Apple.

Then again, Huawei's "degooglified" handsets are rapidly declining in popularity in Western European markets (to the surprise of no one), so if Xiaomi can maintain this incredible growth pace, the bronze medal is definitely within reach in the very near future. Both Samsung and Apple also saw their sales numbers decrease year-on-year in Q1 2020, although their drops were nowhere near as drastic as what Huawei experienced.

In fifth place, HMD Global sold a lot fewer Nokia-branded smartphones than back in Q1 2019, settling for a microscopic 2 percent slice of the pie that was nevertheless large enough to surpass the overall shipment figures of companies like Oppo, OnePlus, LG, or Motorola.


As far as individual countries are concerned, Samsung reportedly ruled the charts in Italy, France, and Germany, but Xiaomi actually came out on top in Spain. That's the first time something like that has ever happened, but believe it or not, Xiaomi's primary challenger in Spain is not Samsung... or Apple. Instead, Huawei sits in second place, just as it does in Italy.


Meanwhile, Apple can certainly be proud of its 240 percent year-on-year growth in Germany, especially when you take into consideration the fact Samsung's sales figures declined across the board in all four aforementioned Western European nations.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could do something not many phones can
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless