Samsung and Apple are Western Europe's top smartphone vendors, Xiaomi is coming after Huawei





What's certainly interesting to note is that all the top three smartphone vendors in Western Europe actually lost market share during the first three months of the year compared to the same period of 2019, while Xiaomi reported remarkable growth to extend its lead over the region's fifth-largest player and significantly close the gap to the podium.









We're talking a mind-blowing 79 percent year-on-year increase in sales for the China-based company that's unfortunately still absent from the US mobile device landscape. This surge allowed Xiaomi to enter double-digit territory as far as market share is concerned, although there's still plenty of ground to cover before the company can challenge Huawei, let alone Samsung or Apple.





Then again, Huawei's "degooglified" handsets are rapidly declining in popularity in Western European markets (to the surprise of no one), so if Xiaomi can maintain this incredible growth pace, the bronze medal is definitely within reach in the very near future. Both Samsung and Apple also saw their sales numbers decrease year-on-year in Q1 2020, although their drops were nowhere near as drastic as what Huawei experienced.





In fifth place, HMD Global sold a lot fewer Nokia-branded smartphones than back in Q1 2019, settling for a microscopic 2 percent slice of the pie that was nevertheless large enough to surpass the overall shipment figures of companies like Oppo, OnePlus, LG, or Motorola.

















Meanwhile, Apple can certainly be proud of its 240 percent year-on-year growth in Germany, especially when you take into consideration the fact Samsung's sales figures declined across the board in all four aforementioned Western European nations.



