The three best-selling US smartphones were all iPhones in Q1, but Samsung still trumped Apple

















Somewhat surprisingly, the Galaxy A50 was not among Samsung's two most popular devices in the region in Q1 2020 or the nation's top six performers, as the iPhone 11 Pro ranked "just outside of the top five" to wrap up an impressive Apple performance in a time of rapidly evolving crisis.





Believe it or not, that still wasn't enough to boost Apple's US sales total compared to the first three months of 2019, although the Cupertino-based tech giant did report a much smaller decline than Samsung, LG, ZTE, Motorola, Alcatel, and especially Google. The market as a whole dipped 21 percent from the Q1 2019 score, and the only (relatively) big player that managed to defy this trend was OnePlus.









But the China-based company is still ranked eight overall in the US smartphone market, behind all the aforementioned brands (yes, even Google), so its microscopic 2 percent year-on-year growth probably didn't contribute much to offsetting the negative trend. This was obviously primarily caused by store closures and stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 health crisis, greatly impacting Samsung's Galaxy S20 family , which had a "particularly weak launch", and premium flagship sales in general.



