Google doesn't want you to know the Android 10 market share, but here you go anyway
As highlighted on the revised distribution dashboard webpage, the stats can be found in Android Studio's Create New Project wizard, and according to the folks over at 9To5Google, they're not great. In fact, Android 10 apparently accounts for a smaller piece of the pie than the actual Pie flavor of the OS back in May 2019.
Specifically, only 8.2 percent of Android devices in use right now are powered by the latest OS version, compared to Android 9.0's 10.4 percent share almost a year ago. Of course, it's not May 2020 yet, so the comparison is not entirely fair, but at best, Android 10 could match the adoption numbers of its forerunner in the next few weeks. That means Google has essentially made zero progress towards solving the fragmentation issue, so it's really no wonder that this information is now harder to find than ever before.
In all fairness, though, the numbers aren't exactly hidden from the public, with Android Pie in complete control of the chart at 31.3 percent distribution, followed by Oreo, Nougat, Marshmallow, and Lollipop with 21.3, 12.9, 11.2, and 9.2 percent share respectively. That's right, there are still more phones running an almost six year-old OS build than the one released in 2019. Yikes!