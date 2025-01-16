Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes are $50 off at Amazon, possibly for a short while

Pixel Watch 3 with a Porcelain band showcases its stunning display and design on a textured surface.
If you recently took advantage of Amazon's bargains on Google Pixel phones and now need a timepiece to complete your ecosystem, consider the Pixel Watch 3. It now comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The best part? You can currently find both Wi-Fi-enabled size variants at $50 off on Amazon.

Save 14% on the Pixel Watch 3!

The Pixel Watch 3 is 14% off at Amazon right now in its 41mm variant. While the model has been cheaper in the past (during Black Friday), it still offers better value for money right now.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $50 on the Pixel Watch 3, 45mm

The exciting Pixel Watch 3 with a 45mm case is also on sale right now. You can currently buy it for $50 off its usual price at Amazon. This is the Wi-Fi-only variant, so keep it in mind.
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The 41mm Google smartwatch usually costs some $350, and you can now find it at just under $300. As for the larger model, it's available for just under $350, down from about $400. Then again, these buddies were much cheaper during Black Friday. The smaller model was $70 off, while the 45mm variant was $100 cheaper than usual. That said, no merchant is offering such generous discounts right now.

Keeping the design similar to the OG Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2, the latest timepiece looks just as stylish. Unlike those, the Pixel Watch 3 offers better minimum and maximum brightness levels. Couple that with the smaller bezels, and you've got a true fashion statement.

As for its health-oriented features, this puppy features ECG technology, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen sensor, and all the other things you can find on the best smartwatches. It's just as rich on the fitness-tracking front. The unit supports personalized run recommendations, form guidance given in real-time, readiness scores, cardio load analysis, and other advanced fitness features.

In our Pixel Watch 3 review, we've also pointed out some drawbacks of this smartwatch. One is the lack of built-in Gemini AI; the unimpressive battery (in spire of the dual-chip design) is another. But if you're OK with those (and some other) disadvantages or value style more than anything else, this timepiece should be good enough.

Ultimately, if you're after a super-chic Google smartwatch with Wear OS 5.0 on deck, the Pixel Watch 3 is a great pick. Get yours at Amazon in whichever size you prefer and save $50.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

