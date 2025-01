Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes are $50 off at Amazon, possibly for a short while

Save 14% on the Pixel Watch 3! The Pixel Watch 3 is 14% off at Amazon right now in its 41mm variant. While the model has been cheaper in the past (during Black Friday), it still offers better value for money right now. $50 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Pixel Watch 3, 45mm The exciting Pixel Watch 3 with a 45mm case is also on sale right now. You can currently buy it for $50 off its usual price at Amazon. This is the Wi-Fi-only variant, so keep it in mind. $50 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

If you recently took advantage of Amazon's bargains on Google Pixel phones and now need a timepiece to complete your ecosystem, consider the Pixel Watch 3 . It now comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The best part? You can currently find both Wi-Fi-enabled size variants at $50 off on Amazon.The 41mm Google smartwatch usually costs some $350, and you can now find it at just under $300. As for the larger model, it's available for just under $350, down from about $400. Then again, these buddies were much cheaper during Black Friday. The smaller model was $70 off, while the 45mm variant was $100 cheaper than usual. That said, no merchant is offering such generous discounts right now.Keeping the design similar to the OG Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 , the latest timepiece looks just as stylish. Unlike those, theoffers better minimum and maximum brightness levels. Couple that with the smaller bezels, and you've got a true fashion statement.As for its health-oriented features, this puppy features ECG technology, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen sensor, and all the other things you can find on the best smartwatches . It's just as rich on the fitness-tracking front. The unit supports personalized run recommendations, form guidance given in real-time, readiness scores, cardio load analysis, and other advanced fitness features.In our Pixel Watch 3 review , we've also pointed out some drawbacks of this smartwatch. One is the lack of built-in Gemini AI; the unimpressive battery (in spire of the dual-chip design) is another. But if you're OK with those (and some other) disadvantages or value style more than anything else, this timepiece should be good enough.Ultimately, if you're after a super-chic Google smartwatch with Wear OS 5.0 on deck, theis a great pick. Get yours at Amazon in whichever size you prefer and save $50.