Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes are $50 off at Amazon, possibly for a short while
If you recently took advantage of Amazon's bargains on Google Pixel phones and now need a timepiece to complete your ecosystem, consider the Pixel Watch 3. It now comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The best part? You can currently find both Wi-Fi-enabled size variants at $50 off on Amazon.
The 41mm Google smartwatch usually costs some $350, and you can now find it at just under $300. As for the larger model, it's available for just under $350, down from about $400. Then again, these buddies were much cheaper during Black Friday. The smaller model was $70 off, while the 45mm variant was $100 cheaper than usual. That said, no merchant is offering such generous discounts right now.
As for its health-oriented features, this puppy features ECG technology, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen sensor, and all the other things you can find on the best smartwatches. It's just as rich on the fitness-tracking front. The unit supports personalized run recommendations, form guidance given in real-time, readiness scores, cardio load analysis, and other advanced fitness features.
Ultimately, if you're after a super-chic Google smartwatch with Wear OS 5.0 on deck, the Pixel Watch 3 is a great pick. Get yours at Amazon in whichever size you prefer and save $50.
Keeping the design similar to the OG Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2, the latest timepiece looks just as stylish. Unlike those, the Pixel Watch 3 offers better minimum and maximum brightness levels. Couple that with the smaller bezels, and you've got a true fashion statement.
In our Pixel Watch 3 review, we've also pointed out some drawbacks of this smartwatch. One is the lack of built-in Gemini AI; the unimpressive battery (in spire of the dual-chip design) is another. But if you're OK with those (and some other) disadvantages or value style more than anything else, this timepiece should be good enough.
