Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at its second-best price

Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at a new best price
Prime Day 2024 is here! It gives you fantastic offers to choose from, but only for a limited time. One of the best Prime Day phone deals Amazon offers today lets you save an incredible 50% on the Pixel 7a! This huge discount lands the smartphone at its second-best price, making it a fantastic choice for Google fans on a budget.

Save 50% on the Pixel 7a at Amazon this Prime Day

Prime Day 2024 comes with incredible phone deals. One of them lets you save a head-turning 50% on the Pixel 7a. The smartphone has been cheaper only once, meaning you can now get it at its second-best price. Don't miss out, this deal won't stay up for grabs forever!
$250 off (50%)
$249
$499
$249
$499

The Pixel phone will only remain up for grabs for less than $250 while the Prime Day event lasts. That means you've got 48 hours to take advantage, but the deal could always expire even sooner. So, if you're looking to maximize your savings, we recommend acting fast.

This bad boy may have a successor, but it's still one of the best mid-range phones on the market. With its compact size, beautiful screen, impressive camera, and plenty of AI-powered software features, the Pixel 7a gives you the whole shebang.

Measuring 6.1 inches, the OLED screen used here offers 90Hz refresh rates, an improvement over the Pixel 6a. Then there's the Tensor G2 chipset, delivering on-device machine learning and AI capabilities instead of raw horsepower.

Camera-wise, this Google phone will impress you in almost every respect, less the zoom photo quality (for it lacks a telephoto lens). The device has a 64MP wide camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, plus a 13MP unit on the front side.

Generally, the Pixel 7a gives you natural-looking photos with perfect color reproduction and lots of detail. It performs remarkably well in low-light settings as well. Browse our Pixel 7a review photo samples to get a better idea of how well this mid-range phone can handle your photography obsessions.

With an estimated battery life of just above six hours, the handset gives you decent entertainment time per charge. The 4,385mAh battery supports 18W wired charging and just 7.5W wireless charging.

When you think about it, the Pixel 7a is indeed an incredible device. If you want to get one for 50% off, Prime Day 2024 gives you the ideal opportunity to do so. Don't miss out!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

