Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at its second-best price
Prime Day 2024 is here! It gives you fantastic offers to choose from, but only for a limited time. One of the best Prime Day phone deals Amazon offers today lets you save an incredible 50% on the Pixel 7a! This huge discount lands the smartphone at its second-best price, making it a fantastic choice for Google fans on a budget.
The Pixel phone will only remain up for grabs for less than $250 while the Prime Day event lasts. That means you've got 48 hours to take advantage, but the deal could always expire even sooner. So, if you're looking to maximize your savings, we recommend acting fast.
Measuring 6.1 inches, the OLED screen used here offers 90Hz refresh rates, an improvement over the Pixel 6a. Then there's the Tensor G2 chipset, delivering on-device machine learning and AI capabilities instead of raw horsepower.
Generally, the Pixel 7a gives you natural-looking photos with perfect color reproduction and lots of detail. It performs remarkably well in low-light settings as well. Browse our Pixel 7a review photo samples to get a better idea of how well this mid-range phone can handle your photography obsessions.
With an estimated battery life of just above six hours, the handset gives you decent entertainment time per charge. The 4,385mAh battery supports 18W wired charging and just 7.5W wireless charging.
When you think about it, the Pixel 7a is indeed an incredible device. If you want to get one for 50% off, Prime Day 2024 gives you the ideal opportunity to do so. Don't miss out!
This bad boy may have a successor, but it's still one of the best mid-range phones on the market. With its compact size, beautiful screen, impressive camera, and plenty of AI-powered software features, the Pixel 7a gives you the whole shebang.
