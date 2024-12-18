Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Exceptional Pixel discounts are in the air all of a sudden in addition to holiday cheer and joy, with many of the best Google phones out there being sold at some of their lowest ever prices once again by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The latter, for instance, charges as little as $350 for an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro with no strings attached at the time of this writing, thus making the 2022-released 6.7-inch Android giant cheaper than ever before (in brand-new condition). Yes, this is a somewhat outdated mobile device with a decidedly outdated Tensor G2 processor under the hood, but that extra-large screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels alone makes a purchase at a new record low price feel more than justified.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color
$549 off (61%)
$350
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Obsidian Color
$600 off (60%)
$399
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Once you consider the Pixel 7 Pro's phenomenal 50 + 48 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, hefty 5,000mAh battery, undeniably premium metal-and-glass construction, and legendary long-term software support, you're likely to find its value for your money pretty much unrivaled this holiday season, even with only 128 gigs of internal storage space and no microSD card slot.

What's perhaps even cooler about Best Buy's surprising last-minute Pixel 7 Pro Christmas sale is that it also includes a 256GB configuration at a killer $399 price of its own for cash-strapped Google fans with higher digital hoarding needs.

Both models are only available in an Obsidian colorway, and given how hard it currently is to find the Pixel 7 Pro in stock at other retailers (even at significantly higher prices), I fully expect Best Buy to run out of all inventory in the very near future.

That's obviously one key reason why you should definitely hurry and take advantage of this deal while you can, with a second one being the close proximity of one of the year's best holidays. Yes, the steeply discounted Pixel 7 Pro will be shipped to your doorstep before December 25 if you place your order today, which is unlikely to remain true for a very long time.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

