Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Walmart's best-selling promo lands the Pixel 7a under the $300 mark, saving you $199

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding the Pixel 7a in Obsidian, showcasing its display.
If you like Google Pixel's A Series but find the Pixel 8a too steep, even at $100 off as it is right now, you might want to consider its predecessor. Undoubtedly less impressive than the latest model from this series, the Pixel 7a is currently cheaper than cheap at Walmart. In fact, you can buy it for only $299.72 with the merchant's best-selling offer, which knocks a whopping $199.28 off the smartphone's $499 original price.

Save $199 on the Pixel 7a at Walmart!

The Pixel 7a may not be the latest Pixel A Series model, but it's quite cheap, thanks to Walmart's best-selling deal. Currently, you can buy one for only $299.72, which saves you a hefty 40% on the phone's original price. This promo is offered by a third-party seller (with high rating) and is fulfilled by Walmart.
$199 off (40%)
$299 72
$499
Buy at Walmart

While we've seen the Google Pixel phone at discounted prices many times, you won't find any better promo right now. For context, Amazon lets you save some 33% on the model. Best Buy has an even less impressive deal, offering the device for $474.99. However you look at it, Walmart's promo is quite generous!

The Pixel 7a packs a good-looking 6.1-inch OLED display. Refresh rates aren't as high as on the Pixel 8a, and you get just 90Hz here compared to 120Hz on the newer model. Another thing worth pointing out is that the maximum brightness levels aren't as noteworthy on the latest Pixel A phone.

Under the hood, this fella sports a Tensor G2 processor. While it's no workhorse, this puppy delivers solid performance, considering its current sub-$300 asking price. Of course, if you want better capabilities, you should really consider the Pixel 8a instead, as its Tensor G3 is a much more capable SoC.

As for its camera, this fella features a 64 MP main unit and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, delivering awesome photos day and night. Since this is a Pixel phone, you naturally get some AI-enhanced camera features, such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Additionally, while it's not the latest Pixel A handset, this unit will receive Android 15 and Android 16, plus security updates until 2028. You can find out more about our impressions of the device in our Pixel 7a review.

The bottom line is this: if you can afford it, perhaps the Pixel 8a will be the better choice for you. However, if you want a capable Google phone for under $300, definitely pick Walmart's sale and save $199 while you can.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
46 stories
14 Jan, 2025
Walmart's best-selling promo lands the Pixel 7a under the $300 mark, saving you $199
18 Dec, 2024
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
30 Oct, 2024
Score $170 off the Google Pixel 7a with this deal and get more value for money
28 Oct, 2024
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
15 Oct, 2024
Save a whopping 57% on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro with this hot deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless