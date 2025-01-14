Walmart's best-selling promo lands the Pixel 7a under the $300 mark, saving you $199
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you like Google Pixel's A Series but find the Pixel 8a too steep, even at $100 off as it is right now, you might want to consider its predecessor. Undoubtedly less impressive than the latest model from this series, the Pixel 7a is currently cheaper than cheap at Walmart. In fact, you can buy it for only $299.72 with the merchant's best-selling offer, which knocks a whopping $199.28 off the smartphone's $499 original price.
While we've seen the Google Pixel phone at discounted prices many times, you won't find any better promo right now. For context, Amazon lets you save some 33% on the model. Best Buy has an even less impressive deal, offering the device for $474.99. However you look at it, Walmart's promo is quite generous!
Under the hood, this fella sports a Tensor G2 processor. While it's no workhorse, this puppy delivers solid performance, considering its current sub-$300 asking price. Of course, if you want better capabilities, you should really consider the Pixel 8a instead, as its Tensor G3 is a much more capable SoC.
Additionally, while it's not the latest Pixel A handset, this unit will receive Android 15 and Android 16, plus security updates until 2028. You can find out more about our impressions of the device in our Pixel 7a review.
The bottom line is this: if you can afford it, perhaps the Pixel 8a will be the better choice for you. However, if you want a capable Google phone for under $300, definitely pick Walmart's sale and save $199 while you can.
While we've seen the Google Pixel phone at discounted prices many times, you won't find any better promo right now. For context, Amazon lets you save some 33% on the model. Best Buy has an even less impressive deal, offering the device for $474.99. However you look at it, Walmart's promo is quite generous!
The Pixel 7a packs a good-looking 6.1-inch OLED display. Refresh rates aren't as high as on the Pixel 8a, and you get just 90Hz here compared to 120Hz on the newer model. Another thing worth pointing out is that the maximum brightness levels aren't as noteworthy on the latest Pixel A phone.
Under the hood, this fella sports a Tensor G2 processor. While it's no workhorse, this puppy delivers solid performance, considering its current sub-$300 asking price. Of course, if you want better capabilities, you should really consider the Pixel 8a instead, as its Tensor G3 is a much more capable SoC.
As for its camera, this fella features a 64 MP main unit and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, delivering awesome photos day and night. Since this is a Pixel phone, you naturally get some AI-enhanced camera features, such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.
Additionally, while it's not the latest Pixel A handset, this unit will receive Android 15 and Android 16, plus security updates until 2028. You can find out more about our impressions of the device in our Pixel 7a review.
The bottom line is this: if you can afford it, perhaps the Pixel 8a will be the better choice for you. However, if you want a capable Google phone for under $300, definitely pick Walmart's sale and save $199 while you can.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
14 Jan, 2025Walmart's best-selling promo lands the Pixel 7a under the $300 mark, saving you $199
18 Dec, 2024This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
30 Oct, 2024Score $170 off the Google Pixel 7a with this deal and get more value for money
28 Oct, 2024Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
15 Oct, 2024Save a whopping 57% on the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro with this hot deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: