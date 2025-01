Walmart's best-selling promo lands the Pixel 7a under the $300 mark, saving you $199

Save $199 on the Pixel 7a at Walmart! The Pixel 7a may not be the latest Pixel A Series model, but it's quite cheap, thanks to Walmart's best-selling deal. Currently, you can buy one for only $299.72, which saves you a hefty 40% on the phone's original price. This promo is offered by a third-party seller (with high rating) and is fulfilled by Walmart. $199 off (40%) $299 72 $499 Buy at Walmart

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pixel 8a

If you like Google Pixel's A Series but find the Pixel 8a too steep, even at $100 off as it is right now, you might want to consider its predecessor. Undoubtedly less impressive than the latest model from this series, the Pixel 7a is currently cheaper than cheap at Walmart. In fact, you can buy it for only $299.72 with the merchant's best-selling offer, which knocks a whopping $199.28 off the smartphone's $499 original price.While we've seen the Google Pixel phone at discounted prices many times, you won't find any better promo right now. For context, Amazon lets you save some 33% on the model. Best Buy has an even less impressive deal, offering the device for $474.99. However you look at it, Walmart's promo is quite generous!Thepacks a good-looking 6.1-inch OLED display. Refresh rates aren't as high as on the, and you get just 90Hz here compared to 120Hz on the newer model. Another thing worth pointing out is that the maximum brightness levels aren't as noteworthy on the latest Pixel A phone.Under the hood, this fella sports a Tensor G2 processor. While it's no workhorse, this puppy delivers solid performance, considering its current sub-$300 asking price. Of course, if you want better capabilities, you should really consider theinstead, as its Tensor G3 is a much more capable SoC.As for its camera, this fella features a 64 MP main unit and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor, delivering awesome photos day and night. Since this is a Pixel phone, you naturally get some AI-enhanced camera features, such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.Additionally, while it's not the latest Pixel A handset, this unit will receive Android 15 and Android 16, plus security updates until 2028. You can find out more about our impressions of the device in our Pixel 7a review The bottom line is this: if you can afford it, perhaps thewill be the better choice for you. However, if you want a capable Google phone for under $300, definitely pick Walmart's sale and save $199 while you can.